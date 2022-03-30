GRTV News - Summer Game Fest confirmed for early June return

The date and venue for the annual showcase has been revealed by Geoff Keighley.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be talking a little bit about Summer Game Fest, and yeah you might be thinking, Summer Game Fest, that's quite early isn't it, we haven't even got to the Game Awards yet, and to a degree rightly so, but the reason why we're talking about Summer Game Fest today is because Geoff Keighley has confirmed the official date in which the main show will happen in the summer of 2026, well I mean no surprises really, it's going to happen in early June like it normally does, so let's take a look and go from there. So yeah Summer Game Fest confirmed to return on June 5th next year, E3 might be gone but it remains the biggest week for gamers with tons of new announcements from pretty much all major game companies, and yeah just a few months ago we were watching Summer Game Fest with great interest, eagerly awaiting the start of this year's summer vacation, as usual it was a huge success for organiser and host Geoff Keighley who set new audience records. It was confirmed early on that there would be another Summer Game Fest next year, but at that point we had no further information, until today. Via threads, it has been announced that Summer Game Fest returns live on Friday June 5th 2026 from the legendary Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and there's the official announcement there, which basically is what Jonas has summarised except just added that public tickets will go on sale in spring 2026, so if you are in Los Angeles in early June and you want to go, you can look for tickets in spring 2026. So yeah and that's not all, even though there are still eight months to go, Keighley writes that we can look forward to a spectacular cross-platform showcase of what's next in video games. If the same pattern used in recent years continues, we can probably look forward to a Sony event shortly before and this year's big Microsoft event two days later. In addition, Nintendo is likely to run a direct stream around this time and as usual we can probably look forward to much more."
"Exciting, but before that we have the Game Awards in December organised by Keighley, who is also the host here, and we can safely assume that some of what is shown there will also appear at Summer Game Fest, even though it's a long way off, what would be your absolute dream announcement at Summer Game Fest 2026. So yeah, Summer Game Fest is coming back, immediately answering Jonas's question at the end of that news piece there about, you know, what would be like a dream announcement. I mean, I honestly, I'm still reeling a little bit from the cancellation of the Wonder Woman game because I think that would have been really cool, but you know, that's not going to come back, but if we're playing hypotheticals and dream announcements, I'd like to see that. But no, talking about Summer Game Fest, it's worth talking a little bit about the venue because for the last few years it's been set at, I can't remember the name of the place, the Google Theatre or something like that, the one that is basically in SoFi Stadium, the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers. This year won't be that, it's going back to the Dolby Theatre, which is the venue that I think a couple of years ago Xbox hosted their showcase there. So it's a very different setup, basically if you intend to go, it's closer to downtown Los Angeles than it was being set at the, I can't remember the name of the place, the Google Theatre or something like that. So yeah, a little change in venue. As for the reason why, it's unclear. I mean, the Google one in SoFi is a pretty big theatre that they never tend to pack out. The Dolby Theatre is a bit smaller, but it's also an actual theatre. Well, they're both actual theatres, but it's more geared towards sort of showcases and stuff rather than the Google thing being more concerts and performances and whatnot. So I think it might be a bit more of a, it might feel a little bit cosier, a little bit more authentic and less sort of, you know, big budget, premium, flashy and whatnot. So we'll stay tuned for that. But again, I don't expect we'll see any more announcements about Summer Game Fest now until the Game Awards. They'll probably do a little teaser at the end of the Game Awards again, as well as saying like, you know, the Game Awards will return in 2026, as is always the case with the Geoff Keighley shows. But yeah, it's interesting all the same. 2026 is going to be a big year for lots of big games coming out. And obviously, on top of that, we do have all the showcases to look forward to as well. So strap in for a very, very, very, very busy 2026 by the looks of things. And otherwise, yeah, for more information on Summer Game Fest stay tuned to your local Game Rector region for when all of this comes out."
"Right, I'll see you all in the next GRTV News tomorrow."