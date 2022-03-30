GRTV News - Everything we know about Teraleak: The biggest leak in Nintendo and Pokémon's history

Gen 10 title reveals, new engine leaks, and more outline what the next few years have in store for gaming's biggest franchise.
"Without further ado though, today we're talking the massive, massive Pokemon leak that took place last night.It came from Central Leaks and a few other sources have reported on it as well, and it is basically the biggest Pokemon leak or perhaps the biggest Nintendo leak we have ever seen, going through future games, going through future mechanics, a future engine for Pokemon and basically just outlining the plan for the next five years at least by the looks of things in terms of what Pokemon is up to, especially in terms of video games."
"So Alberto has done a great job here going over all of the things that we see in the leaks.Obviously as we keep it quite short form on the GRTV News and this is a long form article, I will be going over not everything in mass amounts of detail, but I'll try and give you sort of the gist of everything."
"But if you want to read all the details, please do at Alberto's article because it's very, very well written and he did a great job doing it this morning.In any case, Pokemon Legends ZA wasn't actually the initial pitch for the next Pokemon Legends game."
"According to the reports, it was apparently going to be a game set in Johto to match Pokemon Silver and Gold's 25th anniversary release that would see you, like Arceus, travel back in time and show the origins of some more of Pokemon's lore.In this one specifically, it was meant to be sort of more about trainers and explore the origin of being a Pokemon trainer, whereas Pokemon Arceus sort of deals with the origins of being a Pokemon collector in that way."
"So yeah, we wouldn't have had Lumio City, we would have had an older setting set in Johto and we would have been able to do a lot of different things.It's a shame that Johto didn't get really any love despite the 25th anniversary coming and going, but perhaps this could be something for the next Pokemon Legends game further down the line."
"Although we do have more news that another one is set in Galar, which could be the next, which could be the 10th generation release, which is not too far away now, so expect probably to hear more about that within the next couple of years or so.Unfortunately, as we go from another negative to another negative, there are no remakes in development for Pokemon Black and White, but on the bright side of that, the Pokemon company does want to look at its remakes differently and it wants to do better in the future."
"It wants to build them from the ground up with more care that these regions like Unova and Kalos, if it was to go and redo X and Y for example, would deserve.That's unfortunate because a lot of people do want Black and White remakes, they're one of the most beloved entries in the franchise, full stop."
"But yeah, after the Gen 4 remakes, a lot of people felt like Gen 5 remakes might end up disappointing because the Gen 4 remakes really, really fell flat in terms of what they delivered compared to something like a Gen 3 remake, which actually gave you all of the content and more so from those original games with a fresh bit of paint as well."
"Possible Pokemon Gen 10 reveals! Wind and Waves are apparently your titles for the next Pokemon games, which will introduce not only, obviously, a new lot of Pokemon to a Pokedex, not only be the 10th generation, not only probably celebrate the 30th anniversary of Pokemon, but they will also be bringing in new mechanics like riding the Pokemon, as we can see in the image here, the Pokey Ride thing, which will allow you to ride pretty much any Pokemon as you'll be able to adapt to the size."
"Obviously, you're not going to be riding Ditto or Pidgey or something like that, but you will be able to take a lot of Pokemon around the map.And there's apparently a new engine in the works called the Pokemon X engine, which will be used in Pokemon Gen 10 and will allow the power boost of the Nintendo Switch 2 to really make us feel like we're actually getting the open world Pokemon that people have wanted for so long."
"And then, speaking of what people have wanted for so long, there's also a Pokemon MMO apparently in the works called Project Seed, which is the codename for a Pokemon game with online multiplayer systems that would be set in the entire archipelago of Japan and have multiple regions for you to explore."
"So that would be really, really exciting, but again, we probably won't hear about that for a couple of years.It's likely that we won't hear about most of these projects now for some time because Nintendo and the Pokemon company very much do not like things like this getting out and going so public."
"So we'll have to see what the effects are of this, but right now there is loads and loads of Pokemon data to pull through on the internet.I'm not saying look at the leachers, I'm saying look at the people who've reported on the leaks obviously, but yeah."
Let me know what you think about these leaks, what's the most exciting bit of news, what's the least exciting bit of news, and I guess, are you excited about the future of Pokemon because of these?