GRTV News - PS6 and next Xbox supposedly set for 2027 release

Meaning we're around two years away from the next generation of consoles.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be talking a little bit about the next generation of consoles for the simple reason that, as is always the case, a new report has come out and started doing the rounds suggesting when we're going to be seeing the PlayStation 6 and the Xbox Series Y, the Xbox 720, the Xbox 2, who knows?Anyway, we're going to dive on in and take a look."
"So yes, insider, both PS6 and Xbox Next launches in 2027, that means we only have two years left before more powerful hardware will replace the current generation.So yeah, it's been a strange console generation so far and many feel that it has barely started, even though we are five years in."
"It began during the pandemic which initially gave it a big boost as people stayed home and played games, but a year in it became apparent that significantly fewer first party games than usual were being released, and even a giant like Xbox Game Studios backed by Bethesda had difficulty getting games out."
"This means that relatively few products are really taking advantage of the performance the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and X can offer, and even today several of the biggest titles are still coming to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.Despite this, it seems that we are now only two years away from the next generation."
"The renowned insider Kepler L2 has previously delivered several major scoops about consoles and now he has stated via NeoGAF, thanks VGC, that both the next PlayStation and Xbox will be released in 2027.When a user wrote that it is entirely possible that the next generation will start in 2027, he replied, not just on the table, it's a plan unless any unexpected delays happen."
"This is in line with what another well-known tech insider recently said, namely that Moore's Law is dead.As we reported the day based on the leak, he believes that the next Xbox will be more powerful than the PlayStation 6, but also more expensive."
"In connection with this, it was concluded that the console will be released in 2027.This is, of course, far from any confirmation, but at least information from two gentlemen who have been more than once proven to have a firm grasp on things long before they are announced."
"What do you think about the idea of PlayStation 6 and Xbox Next in 2027?So yeah, it looks like 2027 is when the next Xbox and PlayStation generation will start.I think that was always going to be the case with PlayStation in particular, 2027 being the arrival date of the PS6, even though I think that it is too soon as well, because I don't think we really have used this generation of consoles to their limits whatsoever."
"That being said, I am slightly surprised that it is the case for Xbox for the simple reason that I did think they were going to have a console generation lining up with the 25th anniversary of Xbox, which is next year.So that's why I was somewhat surprised that they didn't have, that we, you know, it wouldn't have surprised me if in 2026 we had a new Xbox coming out."
"They're going to have a lot of games, so maybe they're seeing this year as a way to sort of sign off this generation or something, who knows?But if 2027 is the date, or is the window when we're going to get this next generation of consoles, we should get the announcement of them next year."
"That's usually the case.It's usually the year before you get the announcement, and they certainly stood to trickle out information before sort of a few months out, really, before launch is when they really show all the big information about it."
"So this isn't like a game where you get an announcement three, four, five years before launch.Console windows are typically much shorter because I don't think there's necessarily as much need to share things ahead of time."
"You know, there's always leaks, but with console manufacturing and even any kind of hardware manufacturing, there's always leaks, but it's not until official things come out that you really sort of go, oh, this is actually confirmed, or this was actually completely false.It's usually a much tighter sort of production line."
"But normally they'll get the information out as they are beginning, like, full-scale production once they've moved past the sort of R&D phase and whatnot, which is why we'll probably get the announcement next year, especially for Xbox.Probably somewhat in line with the 25th anniversary, which I think is in November, I can't remember."
"PlayStation will probably follow suit, but then we probably won't see much more about these consoles until 2027, probably, you know, late spring, early summertime, maybe in line with the sort of the typical sort of summer event season.But the point is that it's getting closer, so, you know, we've probably got a year until we start seeing more about these things, but once that year ends, it'll be, you know, everything will move much faster."
"So stay tuned for that.Again, let us know what you think about it.Is it time for a new console generation?I don't think it is."
"But let us know what you think about it below.You know, are you ready for more consoles?Are you happy with the ones you got?Tell us all about it."
"And otherwise, I'll be back now tomorrow for the next GOTV News of the Week, so, yeah, see you in the next one."