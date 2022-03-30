GRTV News - Ghost of Yotei sells slower than Ghost of Tsushima at launch

But Sucker Punch's sequel remains a strong launch for the PS5 generation.
"Usually nowadays we see a lot of developers post when their game reaches a million units sold, two million units sold, 500,000 copies sold, those big figures are usually sent to us by a game developer and then we report on them.However, we've not seen that for Sony's Ghost of Yotei, in fairness we didn't really see that much for something like Spider-Man 2 in the past either, so no matter whether a game is doing well or not, it really depends on the publisher or the developer to whether we see those statistics."
"But there's always business analysts who come in with very, very well educated guesses on whether the game has sold well and apparently Ghost of Yotei is one of the best PS5 launches that we've seen of this generation but it's still sold slower than Ghost of Tsushima.So it's interesting actually because within the first couple of days we had a report from Marcus who's very, very solid and he basically wrote that Ghost of Yotei was doing better than Ghost of Tsushima in that initial launch but these figures from Alinea Analytics tell us that we're actually seeing a slower launch for Ghost of Yotei than Ghost of Tsushima and there are a few reasons for that."
"I'll say that Ghost of Yotei though has apparently sold 1.6 million copies directly to consumers and two million if you count the copies sold to retailers.It's generated about a hundred million dollars for Sony already which is nothing to sniff at really when you think about how many games even with a million copies sold don't generate that much money."
"So it's clear that people were very, very interested in the sequel to Ghost of Tsushima and the continuation of Sucker Punch's Ghost franchise however again Ghost of Tsushima itself sold about 2.4 million copies within the first three days of its launch.So beating Ghost of Yotei by quite a significant margin at about 33% if you look at the Ghost of Tsushima to Ghost of Yotei or 50% I guess if you use Ghost of Yotei's sales statistics."
"In any case the interesting thing about this is that there are a few reasons for this.Alinea Analytics points to the fact that Ghost of Tsushima came out during COVID when not many people had anything to do but game.It's been one of the reasons why Ghost of Tsushima might have sold well."
"There's also the fact that the PS4 user base was just bigger.There's 110 million PS4 users at the time Ghost of Tsushima came out and there's about 80 million PS5 users currently at the time of writing so then you've got a smaller audience base to pick from but as said Alinea notes that Ghost of Yotei should still be considered a success for PS5 because it's the best PS5 exclusive that's come out in terms of launch since Spider-Man 2 which is quite, quite a substantial margin but again I also think there's an element of controversy here."
"Ghost of Yotei did have a lot of controversy going into it and some of that I guess you could say is kind of legitimate because people wanted to see the character that they'd fallen in love with in the first game but a lot of that is the sort of very, very loud crowd that points to any woman protagonist as being a, you know, sort of something that's not going to sell and when people create a fuss about these things perhaps there are a few gamers out there who wouldn't want to buy it."
"It's unfortunate if that is the case, I'm not sure that is the case, I just thought I'd raise it because it's something that's been going into Ghost of Yotei's marketing.Have you bought Ghost of Yotei yet?Have you enjoyed playing it?Would you say it's better or a worse experience than Ghost of Tsushima?Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye!"