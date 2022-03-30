Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos
Mortal Kombat 3

GRTV News - Mortal Kombat 3 greenlit by Warner Bros.

Another chapter in the film series is on the way.

Audio transcription

"Good morning everyone and welcome back to GRTV News, today we're going to be talking a little bit about Mortal Kombat as a movie series, not as a game. It's been New York Comic Con over the weekend and a bunch of different bits of information and news have sort of come out over that time period and one of the things is related to the Mortal Kombat movie franchise. Now the first movie has been out for a while, the second movie was supposed to be out around now but they delayed it. Looking at the box office I don't really know why they delayed it to be honest because I think they probably would have run away with it a little bit, everything around this time of year is a bit so-so. But anyway they pushed it to about May next year which means they're going to be contending with some really big heavy hitters. But when that movie does come out obviously the question is going to be what's next for the franchise, will there be more? Well it turns out we already know the answer to that because a third movie has officially been greenlit. So yes Mortal Kombat 3 officially confirmed by Warner Brothers, the action-packed and blood-soaked tournament is set to continue. A third Mortal Kombat movie is officially in the works, something which has been officially confirmed by Warner Brothers and New Line despite the fact that the sequel to the four-year-old reboot is still awaiting a theatrical debut. The news broke during New York City Comic Con this weekend when screenwriter Jeremy Slater took to the stage alongside some of the cast and crew and revealed that he's been hired to write a new script for a third movie, a clear signal from Warner that they believe in the franchise and that the future is strong. During the panel at New York City Comic Con Slater said our friends at New Line and Warner Brothers are so happy with this movie, they're so excited, they're so convinced there is a giant fanbase waiting for it that they have already hired me to start writing the next installment of Mortal Kombat. So details are of course sparse and other than the fact that Slater has been hired to pen another script there's little else known. Hopefully this will mean more exciting battles in Outworld and even more characters from the series deep roster. Are you ready for another round of Mortal Kombat?
So yeah the film, the series, it will be expanding further. The upcoming second installment seems to have a pretty big focus around Johnny Cage played by Carl Urban in this in the series. As for what comes after that who knows but there's a lot of characters who are making their debut in this upcoming installment like Katana for one and no doubt when it does come to the third installment they'll look to introduce even more big names. I'm trying to think back to the first film whether we saw certain big characters or not but I think there's a lot of antagonists in the Mortal Kombat universe that they can build a franchise or they can build a film around or maybe they'll just go back to the good old-fashioned stuff and just make it about the Mortal Kombat tournament. Who knows? But the point of the matter is there's gonna be a third film in this franchise. I wouldn't expect to see any time soon. It's good news that they started work on it and you know the script is underway because once the script's locked in they move pretty quickly. You would think that with it being a sort of big blockbuster film like this with a big budget that when they have the script locked in they will pretty quickly lock in the various actors and then they will lock in a production date and once that happens you're looking at two three months of production and then it's probably nine ten maybe a year for post-production and then it'll be premiering. So if this maybe it's optimistic but with the third movie or the second movie coming out in seven months time or whatever in the cinemas maybe there'll be a third script already prepared by then and if so maybe you'll be looking at shooting by the end of the year or something like that. Maybe it'll be 2028 when Mortal Kombat 3 comes out in cinemas which you know sounds like quite a far distance away but you know we've had to wait a long while between the first film and the second film if the distance is often let the time is half that for the second and third pretty exciting but again we'll stay tuned this is all just speculation about how things could work the script could take ages to write and it could you know it could be years and years down the line but uh the point is is that Warner seems convinced by the series and if Warner as the production company is convinced by the film by the series then it probably means the production on the film will be underway relatively soon but again as we know more we're sure to keep you posted updated so yeah thank you for joining me today and i'll see you on the next year tv news tomorrow"

GRTV News

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

The Running Man - New Trailer

The Running Man - New Trailer
Marvel Television's Wonder Man - Official Trailer (Disney+)

Marvel Television's Wonder Man - Official Trailer (Disney+)
Bat-Fam - Official Trailer (Prime Video)

Bat-Fam - Official Trailer (Prime Video)
Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers - Official Trailer (Netflix)

Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers - Official Trailer (Netflix)
Who Killed the Montreal Expos? - Unique Talent - Sneak Peek (Netflix)

Who Killed the Montreal Expos? - Unique Talent - Sneak Peek (Netflix)
The Chair Company - Weeks Ahead Trailer (HBO Max)

The Chair Company - Weeks Ahead Trailer (HBO Max)
Invincible Season 4 - Teaser Trailer (Prime Video)

Invincible Season 4 - Teaser Trailer (Prime Video)
Invincible - Season 4 Teaser Trailer

Invincible - Season 4 Teaser Trailer
Tron: Ares - Neon Nights in Vancouver (featurette)

Tron: Ares - Neon Nights in Vancouver (featurette)
Mercy - Official Trailer

Mercy - Official Trailer
Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal - Season 3 Teaser

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal - Season 3 Teaser
Duolingo: The Final Test - Official Trailer

Duolingo: The Final Test - Official Trailer
More

Trailers

Tavern Keeper - Story & Release Date Announcement Trailer

Tavern Keeper - Story & Release Date Announcement Trailer
Genshin Impact - Version 'Luna II' 'An Elegy for Faded Moonlight' Trailer

Genshin Impact - Version 'Luna II' 'An Elegy for Faded Moonlight' Trailer
Little Nightmares III - 'Hold My Hand' Launch Trailer

Little Nightmares III - 'Hold My Hand' Launch Trailer
Tekken 8 - Miary Zo Gameplay Trailer

Tekken 8 - Miary Zo Gameplay Trailer
Copa City - The Time Is Running Out Trailer (PS5)

Copa City - The Time Is Running Out Trailer (PS5)
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 & Warzone - The Haunting x Jason (PS5 & PS4)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 & Warzone - The Haunting x Jason (PS5 & PS4)
Apex Legends - Raise Hell Event Trailer (PS5 & PS4)

Apex Legends - Raise Hell Event Trailer (PS5 & PS4)
Sektori - Release Date Trailer

Sektori - Release Date Trailer
Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game - Announcement Trailer

Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game - Announcement Trailer
It All Goes Down On PS5 - Battlefield 6

It All Goes Down On PS5 - Battlefield 6
Bye Sweet Carole - Launch Trailer

Bye Sweet Carole - Launch Trailer
Skate Story - Release Date Trailer

Skate Story - Release Date Trailer
More

Events

More