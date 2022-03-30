GRTV News - Mortal Kombat 3 greenlit by Warner Bros.

Another chapter in the film series is on the way.
"Good morning everyone and welcome back to GRTV News, today we're going to be talking a little bit about Mortal Kombat as a movie series, not as a game. It's been New York Comic Con over the weekend and a bunch of different bits of information and news have sort of come out over that time period and one of the things is related to the Mortal Kombat movie franchise. Now the first movie has been out for a while, the second movie was supposed to be out around now but they delayed it. Looking at the box office I don't really know why they delayed it to be honest because I think they probably would have run away with it a little bit, everything around this time of year is a bit so-so. But anyway they pushed it to about May next year which means they're going to be contending with some really big heavy hitters. But when that movie does come out obviously the question is going to be what's next for the franchise, will there be more? Well it turns out we already know the answer to that because a third movie has officially been greenlit. So yes Mortal Kombat 3 officially confirmed by Warner Brothers, the action-packed and blood-soaked tournament is set to continue. A third Mortal Kombat movie is officially in the works, something which has been officially confirmed by Warner Brothers and New Line despite the fact that the sequel to the four-year-old reboot is still awaiting a theatrical debut. The news broke during New York City Comic Con this weekend when screenwriter Jeremy Slater took to the stage alongside some of the cast and crew and revealed that he's been hired to write a new script for a third movie, a clear signal from Warner that they believe in the franchise and that the future is strong. During the panel at New York City Comic Con Slater said our friends at New Line and Warner Brothers are so happy with this movie, they're so excited, they're so convinced there is a giant fanbase waiting for it that they have already hired me to start writing the next installment of Mortal Kombat. So details are of course sparse and other than the fact that Slater has been hired to pen another script there's little else known. Hopefully this will mean more exciting battles in Outworld and even more characters from the series deep roster. Are you ready for another round of Mortal Kombat?So yeah the film, the series, it will be expanding further. The upcoming second installment seems to have a pretty big focus around Johnny Cage played by Carl Urban in this in the series. As for what comes after that who knows but there's a lot of characters who are making their debut in this upcoming installment like Katana for one and no doubt when it does come to the third installment they'll look to introduce even more big names. I'm trying to think back to the first film whether we saw certain big characters or not but I think there's a lot of antagonists in the Mortal Kombat universe that they can build a franchise or they can build a film around or maybe they'll just go back to the good old-fashioned stuff and just make it about the Mortal Kombat tournament. Who knows? But the point of the matter is there's gonna be a third film in this franchise. I wouldn't expect to see any time soon. It's good news that they started work on it and you know the script is underway because once the script's locked in they move pretty quickly. You would think that with it being a sort of big blockbuster film like this with a big budget that when they have the script locked in they will pretty quickly lock in the various actors and then they will lock in a production date and once that happens you're looking at two three months of production and then it's probably nine ten maybe a year for post-production and then it'll be premiering. So if this maybe it's optimistic but with the third movie or the second movie coming out in seven months time or whatever in the cinemas maybe there'll be a third script already prepared by then and if so maybe you'll be looking at shooting by the end of the year or something like that. Maybe it'll be 2028 when Mortal Kombat 3 comes out in cinemas which you know sounds like quite a far distance away but you know we've had to wait a long while between the first film and the second film if the distance is often let the time is half that for the second and third pretty exciting but again we'll stay tuned this is all just speculation about how things could work the script could take ages to write and it could you know it could be years and years down the line but uh the point is is that Warner seems convinced by the series and if Warner as the production company is convinced by the film by the series then it probably means the production on the film will be underway relatively soon but again as we know more we're sure to keep you posted updated so yeah thank you for joining me today and i'll see you on the next year tv news tomorrow"