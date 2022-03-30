GRTV News - Treyarch finally answers the prayers of Call of Duty players by removing skill-based matchmaking

One of CoD players' prayers has been answered.
Call of Duty Black Ops 7, this is something that fans have been begging for, for years now and it is the end, well, the apparent end of the skill based matchmaking, so on paper, skill based matchmaking sounds like a good idea, right? You should only play against or with people that are on an equal skill level to you, therefore games won't feel like people are going up against absolute pros and getting stomped and that they're going up against someone where they could theoretically beat or could theoretically lose to on a fair field, on a fair day, however, what people quickly realised about that was that there was no variation in the games that they were seeing, every single game, especially in a game like COD where you're not necessarily hoping that each time you play is going to be a competitive experience, you are getting that, you know, nail biting tension of are we going to win, are we going to lose, I'm going to have to try my hardest and it doesn't add into that relaxation factor that a lot of people look for when they play a casual game like Call of Duty, so that's going to change, Treyarch has announced that, that we're going back to an open matchmaking system, I'll quote the Treyarch post here, launch open matchmaking with minimal skill consideration will be the default matchmaking for Black Ops 7 multiplayer, our team is committed to providing players with a more varied experience and the beta was a valuable opportunity to test this approach.
"Lobby disbanding is also going to be a problem that's going to be dealt with as people will now be able to continue matchmaking without having to sort of rejoin the lobby, re-leave the lobby, you know, basically if you want to play with your friends you'll be able to do so much more easily, but the skill based matchmaking thing here is the main headline and the main takeaway because that's going to solve a lot of people's issues with Call of Duty, it's not every issue with Call of Duty, some people still believe that the game should go back to more of its franchise roots in terms of, you know, removing all of the skins like Family Guy and Nicki Minaj and Snoop Dogg and, you know, Warhammer 40k and Dune and all of these different IPs that get to be in COD, which likely won't happen considering they've already made good money selling those types of cosmetics, but people still have complaints with the franchise, it'll be interesting to see now that we're in a COD vs Battlefield year again whether this has any major effect and Ben quite rightly notes here that it's very interesting that the year that they decide to address one of the biggest complaints with Call of Duty is the same year that they're going up against Battlefield 6, which launches today and has been reviewed here at Game Reactor and you can check that out on Game Reactor where you get it from, as I've said before, but yeah, let me know what you think about Call of Duty ditching skill based matchmaking, do you think it'll make a return, do you think it's a good thing, do you think it should stay forever, let me know all that and more and I'll see you next week for some more GRTV news, goodbye."