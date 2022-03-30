Acer Triton 14 AI
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.Today we're taking a look at an Acer Predator laptop, which usually means very gaudy design, a lot of RGB strips because it is aimed solely at the hardcore gamers among us, or at least the gamers that want to bring their gaming on the go."
"But even though that this is the Predator logo that is emblazoned on the lid, which is also RGB powered, it is a little bit different than Predator Tritons of old.This is called the Triton 14 AI and yes, it is really dumb that they put AI in the name, it is absolutely gimmick-fest and that is just the nature of consumer technology today."
"But there is a very different angle with which Acer has chosen to present the Triton 14 AI in 2025 and that is, this is a gaming laptop, sure, but it's made for creators and that actually also means that it might be better at just being an all-arounder than older Acer Predator laptops have been in the past."
"Now what I mean by that is that this is actually a really slim profile, or it's not the slimmest profile that you can get, but it's closing in on something like Microsoft Surface territory and it is incredibly sleek to look at.It has big rubber standoffs here, which you can think about what you want, but still, even if it has those, there is no gaudy flair here."
"It is all very subdued, particularly by Acer standards.It continues when you come in here.There is obviously a Predator logo there.There is also really ugly Intel Core Ultra and GeForce RTS stickers, but apart from that, this is subdued, isn't it?It could even look like something meant for office use."
"I think that is really interesting, a really interesting departure from their gaudy design philosophy at the Predator section of Acer and towards something which isn't embarrassing anymore.I think that's really nice, and the screen is nice as well."
"It is a 14.5-inch, 16x10, 800p, 120Hz OLED, which has 1 millisecond of response time and does 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.It's touchscreen-enabled.This trackpad is as well with a stylus that you get in the box, and it's Kalman verified."
"That means that this is fantastic for creative work for a lot of different types of people.It is marketed as Co-Pilot Plus and easy access to AI.Obviously there is the Co-Pilot button, but if you just want something which is good for 3D animation or whatever it is that the case might be in terms of a pretty professional like raw workload, this can do both the gaming that you want and the work that you need all seemingly in the same envelope without the design suffering."
"It hosts an Intel Core Ultra 9, which is volted at 288V, meaning better battery life, hopefully, and more AI focused than the other HX series.It has an RTX 5070 inside alongside 8GB of VRAM with 5th Gen Tensor Cores, AI, and DLSS4 for gaming."
"It has a 2TB NVMe SSD alongside 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM.Inside we find the 6th Gen Aeroblade cooling design, that's 3D fans.Those are 0.05mm fan blades, by the way, and there's hundreds of them, and they're graphene-based for better thermal interfacing, alongside a vapor chamber, which basically should mean that it will perform admirably in terms of battery life, but that is something that we cannot verify fully yet."
"There's per-key RGB lighting, and once you remove these stickers, it's pretty subtle, I gotta say.It's 3,182 Euros, which means that you do pay a lot for the privilege, and the 5070 GPU and the Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU does mean that I have a few concerns for that aforementioned battery life, but still, this is frighteningly close to looking like a Dell XPS 14, and that is not something I was expecting to say about a Predator laptop."
"So very exciting indeed, we're going to take a full look very soon.See you on the next one."