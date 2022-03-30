Talking 90210, Abominable and Arnold Schwarzenegger - Brian Austin Green San Diego Comic-Con Málaga Interview

We sat down with Brian Austin Green at San Diego Comic-Con Málaga to talk his past, present, and future projects.
"Hi friends, I'm at the Sandigo Comic-Con in Málaga, this is day two, and I'm here joined by Brian.Thank you so much for joining us. You just gave a press conference on Abominable.You look very good, you don't look abominable."
"You screened a teaser of the new Psychological Horror that's going to release next year.So, what can you tell me about the project? How do you feel about that and being back to Psychological Horror?It's exciting. This project is really unique.We tried to make something that kind of took us back to our love of older films and making something that was really smart, that made you question what you were watching, what it meant."
"And then when you get to the end of the whole thing, you go, get out of here.I never in a million years saw that coming, which I think is fun.How has it been like to work with Mulero?Oh, he's fantastic."
"It's so amazing when you find a director, you find somebody that really speaks your language.You have the same things in common.You trust those people beyond people that you normally meet.And we hit it off from the first second."
"And we have so much in common as far as things that we love, films that we loved, and the story that we wanted to tell.So it was great. It was great working with someone where our vision was very much the same.And you don't know going into it.I mean, he's a Spanish filmmaker. I obviously am not."
"So you don't know what you're going to get.So to get here and day one on set go, oh, that was really, really something special.Speaking about the set, you said something very special, very interesting during the press conference.That is that it was a small team of 18 people living together, sharing the same passion in a small village, beautiful village in Spain."
"So what can you tell me about that experience personally?It was great because it was a sense of community with what we were doing.Everybody that was involved in this was incredibly passionate.And they all wanted this thing to be the absolute best that it could be."
"So we all woke up in the morning together. We all had breakfast together.We got in these four-wheel drive cars together.We drove to set and we spent these really long, hard, rough days getting through the script and doing these set pieces and trying to get these things down.And everybody was there for the same reason. They really loved what they were doing."
"We all loved each other.Everyone supported everyone and was there.It was a really special group of people.And I think there was something really unique and special about it being such a small group as well."
"I talked about it in the press conference before.In the town that we stayed in, the hotel was so small that it was us.We took over the entire thing.So we'd get up in the morning and it was just this sense of community."
"Everybody would get home after a long day and be dirty and sweaty and tired.And we were all in the same place.So we'd go and take a bath and then we would all meet downstairs and have dinner communally.It was really, really cool that we shared life outside of that."
"So it really felt like we were all a team doing this thing.So it wasn't about just our experience on set.You go home and you're in your own place.I wanted to ask you a little bit about Beverly Hills, of course."
"Do you know the Spanish title?Yes.I think it's very meaningful.I don't know if you would agree.It's like the feeling of living."
"Sensations of life.Exactly.So how do you feel about that?About conveying the message?The first time I heard it, when I was 18, 19, I was like, what?Because I didn't know that here in Spain things are dubbed and renamed."
"The industry of voice actors.Yeah.And I didn't realize that nobody here knew what my actual voice sounded like.I had no idea going into it."
"I really didn't.I was completely in the dark on it.But I understand it.I really understand, especially now, when I speak to people and they talk about what it meant for them when they were younger and the experiences that they shared in their own personal life with the show."
"Sensations of life, it makes sense.It's very different, obviously, from 90210.Because that was much more just about a specific city and a place.But I think sensations of life really makes it more communal."
"It wasn't necessarily about just what it was like for us being in this city.It was what it was like being that age, going through school, that generation, experiencing all of it and growing together, experiencing good times and bad times.I think the title is very fitting."
"All right, closing one. We don't have more time.About Sarah Connor.We have Arnold Schwarzenegger on Sunday coming.He's the Terminator, of course."
"What can you tell me about that experience and working with sci-fi?Abominable is going to be intimate psychological horror.Sensacion de Vivir was something more social.Not so fitting."
"Not sci-fi. So what about that?There weren't many comics about 90210.So what's really funny about Terminator, about Sarah Connor, was I was already a massive fan of the franchise."
"In the 90s, whenever you'd walk into any store that was selling surround sound systems, big screen TVs, they were playing T2.That was the one that they were showing because that was the new experience of movie going.So when I got the call of like, hey, you've got an audition tomorrow and this is what it's for, I was beside myself."
"And the pressure that I put on myself was like, oh, I'm going to book this one.And then when I did, it was incredible.And I actually started work the very next day.I booked it."
"And they were like, okay, you start work tomorrow morning.I was like, oh my God.And the sides that we had to audition with weren't scenes that were actually in the show.So I had no idea what my first day of work was going to be."
"But I was incredibly excited.Fantastic.Thank you so much for your time, Brian.Looking forward to Abominable premiering in 2026."
"Thank you so much.Enjoy Comic-Con.Thank you very much."