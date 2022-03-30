GRTV News - A Minecraft Movie sequel confirmed for July 2027

It will open on the same day as The Simpsons Movie 2.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be talking a little bit about an event that has popped up as part of New York Comic Con. There's been a lot of good movie news and a lot of interesting things that have popped up as part of New York Comic Con already, including the trailer for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms which is the Game of Thrones spin-off, the latest Game of Thrones spin-off that HBO is cooking up. But another thing that was announced was, I think, an expected sequel considering the success that the first film has had early this year. So, following a Minecraft movie debuting again, I think it was May this year and making basically a billion dollars and being a pretty big success despite the fact that I think, you know, I don't know whether necessarily it is a film that a lot of people want or took a lot of pride in seeing it being massively successful, but it was massively successful and naturally that means that Warner Brothers is wanting to make a sequel. So, a Minecraft movie 2 has been confirmed, we know the premiere date and we also have the poster for the film already, so let's take a look. So yes, a Minecraft movie 2 confirmed will premiere in July 2027, I'm guessing the Simpsons movie 2 is yelling dough right now. So, people working at cinemas around the world must have just decided to take the summer of 2027 off. Jack Black himself had to beg folks not to throw popcorn or shout chicken jockey when watching a Minecraft movie. So, today's announcement will definitely either delight or terrify people around the world."
"Warner Brothers has confirmed that the Minecraft movie is getting a sequel and it's coming fairly soon. What I'm guessing will just be called a Minecraft movie 2 is set to premiere on the 23rd of July in 2027. An interesting choice of premiere date as that's the same day the Simpsons movie 2 was set to arrive. I say was because a Minecraft movie was extremely close to earning 1 billion American dollars in cinemas so I expect Homer will do a dough and change the date of his return to the big screen. Maybe I'm wrong though and we might see Minecraft clash with the Simpsons in 21 months. Which movie, if not both, will you go see? A Minecraft movie 2 or the Simpsons movie 2?Now, it seems strange to say considering the Simpsons is an animated cartoon but they do very much exist in different demographics. Minecraft is very much a younger, I suppose is the way to put it, a younger geared sort of franchise. You know, obviously Minecraft is popular with all fans but typically speaking it's younger audiences that pick it up and really you know connect with it. Children and people in their early teens really enjoy Minecraft and it's tended to really reflect that audience despite the fact that Minecraft has been going for years at this point."
"It always seems to be that audience that sticks with it. The Simpsons on the other hand has been around for so long that it feels almost like it has a bit of an aging audience, a bit of an aging demographic attached to it where everyone knows what the Simpsons is but I would assume that a lot of people that watch the Simpsons these days are probably people who've been watching the Simpsons their entire life. So while they are set on the same day I would assume that the Simpsons movie 2 and a Minecraft movie 2 are going to be competing for very different demographics. I mean you think about when the Simpsons movie 2, the Simpsons movie originally came out. By the time this sequel comes out it would have been 20 years so it's not like, you know, it's not like the Simpsons is still incredibly popular what it is but it's not like the Simpsons is still the animated show that everyone thinks of and this sequel is picking up five years after the original movie that came out. This is very much a nostalgic experience so again you would, on the surface you look at them and think they exist in the same sort of areas but I think in practice, I don't know whether there's actually gonna be much clashing here so it probably will be wise for Disney to change the premiere date of the Simpsons movie 2 just because I don't think it will be able to compete with Minecraft. Although I also don't expect Minecraft movie 2 to be as successful as the first one because typically speaking it's hard for films, for sequels to make as much money as the original so if it's made a billion dollars in the cinemas it might struggle to make, or almost a billion dollars, it might struggle to make that much again for the sequel, we'll see. As for the Simpsons movie 2, that film will either be massive or it will generate no money whatsoever. It's hard to tell whether people will be excited to go watch more Simpsons in cinemas or whether they will look at it and say look we've, you know, it's been nearly 40 seasons of the Simpsons now, not really too bothered by it. So it's gonna be fascinating to see how this all shakes up but yeah, 2027 summer already has two blockbusters lined up and no doubt there'll be more planned down the line as well so stay tuned for that. Otherwise that's all the time that I have so I hope you enjoy the rest of your Friday, enjoy your weekend and I'll see you on the next GOTV News on Monday."