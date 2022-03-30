GRTV News - Report: 48% of the world's gamers are female

The gender gap of gamers is shortening.
"Hi there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always, going through the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole. So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news, and of course, so much more. Without further ado though, today we've got an interesting report coming from GamesIndustry.biz or should I say, sorry, from the Entertainment Software Association that was reported on by GamesIndustry.biz, telling us that 48% of gamers are female. So if you're still in the basement dwelling, all male image of gamers, I guess you better get that out of your head."
"Gaming has been a broader hobby over the past few decades and it seems now that things are pretty much, well nearly even when it comes to the sort of gender gap between gamers and non-gamers. As Jonas writes here, there are loads of even figures and in some big countries and some big regions, actually, women represent the majority of gamers, like the USA. In 10 of the 21 participating countries for this massive survey, that is the case. So it's interesting to see. Smartphones are the preferred gaming format for women, but it's also the preferred gaming format for men. So usually, the counter to these points for people who don't believe that women are real gamers or things like that, they will say, well, they're playing mobiles and mobile games are often seen as somewhat lesser by some people for some reason that I'm not going to get into because we've only got a few minutes. People like to do that to sort of detract from the number of women gamers for some reason. Personally, I think that's a bit weird, but it's interesting to see here that men are also using mobile phones as their primary gaming device. And you'd imagine that that's just sort of on the commute, you know, the ease of which to pick up something that you can take on the go with you is just really, really one of the biggest selling points in gaming today."
"And even though a lot of people will still play on console and on PC and have their home gaming device, perhaps it's understandable then when we see companies search for ways to go mobile, for example, like handheld gaming PCs, ways to take that gaming experience on the go, even if, for example, it might not be the old selling point of here's more performance in a console or something like that, right? So that's very interesting, I think, from this point of view. It was also in the same article written that people usually spend money on about one to two new games a year. If you're buying more than two games a year, you are in the minority of gamers, which is very, very interesting considering we live in an age where we get more games than we can handle every month. So it's a very, very interesting insight into the industry, and I think it's well worth reading the full report if you want to. Obviously, Jonas has done a brilliant job here getting down one of the most interesting factors that out of the 24,000 or so games that were conducted, 48% of them are women. Now, obviously, 24,000 gamers is a very, very minute fraction of the overall gaming population. You know, if you think about it, yesterday we saw Claire Obscure Expedition 33 sell 5 million units. 24,000 to 5 million is nothing, but the overall interesting point is that we have more and more data which has shown that the gender gap is shortening and shortening to the point it probably won't exist within the next few years. What that means for the industry? I don't know, but you can let me know what you think it'll mean and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news. Goodbye."