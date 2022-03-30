New colours for a new Batman - Jorge Jiménez San Diego Comic-Con Málaga Interview

We caught up with the artist behind the brand-new Batman comic to talk new designs and visual intention, manga and anime inspiration, and other DC characters.
"Hi Gamereactor friends, this is my last interview of day 2 at the San Diego Comic-Con Málaga and it's a big one and it's one that I've been looking forward to doing, which is with Jorge.Thank you so much for joining us."
"We had Matt (Fraction) before and we were talking all things Batman.So, new Batman, new visual language.How would you describe the way you express your art with this new Batman?Yeah, I have been working on Batman about 6 years, I don't know exactly."
"But yeah, in this point, right now I'm working hard in the storytelling because this is my favorite part.So, it's not just the storytelling. For example, the colors are very important in this new room.So, I talk with Tomeu Morey every day about the colors because I think it's very, very important right now.So, this is the special thing in this new room with Matt Fraction."
"And it's a new suit. It's blue.Yeah, you like it?I love it. It gives me the feels. So, I like blue. I like blue Batman.It's blue, new suit, new design for the suit, new Batmobile, new Robin, new Gotham."
"So, these different elements, you can pick one. You can tell me how you worked on it.I'm very happy working right now in the new room.For example, we decided the new Batman blue.It was very special too because, you know, when I started all these years, everything was so dark."
"Because Batman is dark, obviously.But I think it's good in this world, a little bit of color more, you know?Yeah, I'm very, very happy drawing right now.When I see the Matt Fraction scripts, I am very, very excited drawing because each issue is better than the previous one."
"So, you know, I'm very, very happy doing it.And we are at the San Diego Comic-Con in Malaga.And if I'm correct, you designed, you drew one of the posters, the official posters.Yes, sure."
"What can you tell me about that one?Because I'm asking the different artists who made these posters.What did you want to convey there?I want to do something related to the superhero."
"So, for me, the kids dreaming to be a superhero is the concept, you know?That's Comic-Con.So, I try to do my best in a poster for Malaga, in Andalucía, mi tierra, my land.This is with the earth, you know?And I'm very happy in San Diego Comic-Con of Malaga, you know?That's very, very important for me."
"That sounds like a punchline.So, I wanted to ask you about Punchline.About the villain that you created.I guess that is very special when you get to create something completely new within a universe."
"Yeah.About Punchline?Yeah, about that creation process for that character.It's curious, because I did with James Tynion IV a lot of characters."
"But Punchline was, I don't know why, but it was like boom, you know?For example, here are the Prime 1 (collectible) statues.And we got that Punchline with Joker.I'm so proud of this design with James Dynion."
"He told me, hey Jorge, this is our baby.Yes, she is, definitely.Your style looks a little bit manga-ish to me.I don't know if that's correct."
"And also very energetic.Thank you.So, would you agree?It is based or inspired by manga and you try to put a lot of energy into it all the time?Yes, when I was a kid I saw a lot of anime."
"Manga too, but anime overall.So, my influence of the anime dynamic style is always in my blood.It's impossible to go out of my influence of the anime.So, when I do the regular series right now, I try to do a classic American style too."
"But in essence, my style is anime, so the mix is probably what you see in my art.So, I hope you like it.I do love it.I've been talking with Kenny a moment ago and we were talking about manga as well."
"He told me...Kenny Ruiz.Yes, Kenny Ruiz.Ask him when is he going to draw Naruto.Yeah, yeah."
"Would you love to do that?Naruto? Sure, no problem.Naruto for me is like my religion, you know?In fact, I was studying physical education."
"Yes, I know.I did all my life physical education, sports, gym and everything.But when I was a kid I draw a lot, but I stopped to draw.But when I was adult, like 22, 23 years old, I see Naruto series."
"I didn't want to see Naruto series before because I thought that it's like a copy of Dragon Ball.I don't understand. I don't interest in that.But when I see Naruto for the first time, I remember myself seeing that series like...Oh my God, I love drawing. I want to draw again."
"Took you back to drawing.Yeah, I went back to drawing.And I started drawing again thanks to Naruto.So I'm here drawing Superman and Batman thanks to Naruto and thanks to Masashi Kishimoto."
"So that's very special for me.That's beautiful.And the last one, you just mentioned Superman and Batman.Which would you say is your best or most fond memory from the DC Universe?The DC Universe?Working within the DC Universe, which would you..."
"Some anecdotes you want to share? Some beautiful moments?Something that spoke to you in the same way as, for example, Naruto?As a character or in general?You choose, you pick."
"The shadow of Superman is too big to compare with anything, you know?Because when I was three or four years old, I see the first film.I listen to John Williams' music and it was like...What?Until now."
"So nothing is like that in my life, you know?So yeah, but a lot of things in DC are very good.I love the films, I love the Justice League, I love everything in DC Comics.But I love Batman too, but Superman is special in my heart."
"Thank you so much for your time.We are looking forward to seeing, getting our hands on the new Batman by you guys, you and Matt.It's been a pleasure to talk with you."
"Enjoy the Comic-Con in your land.Thank you so much.In your land."