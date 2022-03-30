iPhone 17 Pro (Quick Look) - Even More Magic

We've got our hands on the latest iPhone model, which is built out of new materials and features more powerful hardware under the hood.
"Hello, everyone, and welcome to a much-anticipated Gamereactor Quick Look, because here it is, folks.It is the iPhone 17 Pro in its gorgeous, gorgeous new orange colorway.It is absolutely amazing to behold."
"I know that we've grown accustomed to small design iterations from Apple that garner a lot of excitement, and a lot of folks on the sidelines say, well, they really haven't done all that much to be worthy of all this applause.But one could also argue that it is with steady, steady iteration that Apple has maintained its, you know, its status of being reliable."
"They don't reinvent the wheel all the time, but I will say that this new Pro series really does amp it up in a number of key ways.So first and foremost, we have the new camera plateau.The camera lens placement isn't actually all that different, and usually the plateau was just a square here to host the cameras on the back of the phone.Now they have extended that raised plateau all the way to the edge of the phone, which creates, well, a kind of more of a unibody look, I think."
"It looks wholesome. It looks, I think it just makes sense to the eye in the immediate sense, like the instinctive sense when you look at it.And then a little detail, which I don't quite understand from a design perspective, but lends the phone some much needed edge or sort of a little bit of a risky thing, is the way that this back here have been separated from the rest of the unibody design."
"One could think that it would challenge the IP68 water and dust resistance, but it hasn't.It seems like it's embedded and has a different sheen than the rest of the orange of the device.It looks fantastic, and more so than anything else, alongside the smoother edges, this is the prettiest iPhone that we've had in a long while.It has also been going back to aluminum instead of titanium."
"The reason is unknown, because they made a big deal out of titanium, but regardless, it has the same drop and scratch resistance, and look at it.Particularly in this color, it's also a deep blue, which also makes a lot of sense.It's just gorgeous looking, I would say.It also has ceramic shield two at the front and one at the back, so it really should work very well."
"It weighs 206 grams, like a perfect weight for something which is pro-like, but still light.It comes with up to 1TB of storage, so the Pro Max is up to 2TB now, which costs like crazy amounts.Here, the display, I haven't turned it on yet because we've just received it, is a 6.3-inch Super Retina Display XDR.That is 2622x1206, so basically more than full HD, and it's been lovely for many years."
"It's 460 ppi, I believe.It's obviously ProMotion, 120Hz, which can scale down to 1Hz if that's what you want.It does 1000 nits typical and can reach 3000 nits peak brightness.Inside here, we have the A19 Pro."
"That is a 6-core CPU and a 6-core GPU alongside a 16-core neural engine alongside hardware-accelerated ray tracing, which should mean better performance in something like games with better visuals as well.So the cameras, what are they?Well, there are three of them, as you can obviously tell, and they are all three 48-megapixel sensors."
"So there's a Profusion main lens at 24mm, which obviously does all of the cheeky sort of regular shoot-from-the-hip style shooting that we've expected from Apple, and they do very well alongside their Pro's processing suite, which has been amped up and improved over the past couple of years in particular."
"You have an ultra-wide, which is 120 degrees, which is fine.I think that's a fine FOV.I'd love to see Apple in future go wider, 128, maybe even 140 degrees, to lend that slightly more dramatic fisheye-style lens that some phones do, which I love."
"And then you have the 48-megapixel 100mm telephoto, which is now a 4X module.Now, 4X is good.There's definitely been flagship phones like the Samsung Ultra series, which has gone all the way up to 10X through periscope telephotos, and it could be fun to see Apple do that, but still, it seems that this year in particular, we're getting dramatically better zoom performance on that telephoto, so that is really interesting as well."
"All that is left for us is to fully review this phone.Some are carryovers from last year, like, you know, the new action button and all that stuff is here.We're finally getting Apple Intelligence in Denmark here in full Danish, which we're looking forward to, but it seems that this is a pretty dramatic year for the iPhone, which is the culmination of various threads that they've been throwing out alongside just strong iterative performance, which means that we know that it's going to perform well in terms of benchmarks."
"We know that it's going to take great photos.We know that the screen is going to be great, and it seems like battery life has been dramatically increased as well.So, could be a masterpiece and a return to form?We'll see."
"Thank you so much for watching.See you on the next one.