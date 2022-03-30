Conquer land, air, and sea in War Thunder’s Tusk Force major update (Sponsored)

We take a look at the third major update to arrive in Gaijin Entertainment's military MMO, available no on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox devices.
"It's time for the third major update of the year to arrive in War Thunder. Following Hornet Sting at the start of the year and Leviathans in the summer, now the focus is shifting to Tusk Force, the latest big update in Gaijin Entertainment's military MMO."
"This is a whopper of an update as it adds a ton of new vehicles to master on land, in the air and on the open waves of the ocean. From Second World War icons to modern day monsters, there's a whole slate of new and exciting vehicles to put into practice.On the ground vehicle front, the biggest addition to note is the inclusion of four TIE tanks that are joining the Japanese tech tree, and these include the M60A3 TTS, the M163, the Stingray and the BM Oplot T. But that's not all as building on from the addition of multi-vehicle SAM systems in the Leviathans update, now four new options are joining this vehicle type, including Great Britain's Sky Sabre, France and Italy's SAMPT and the USSR's Buk M3. Lastly, the American M55 joins the game to offer the largest conventional tank gun in the game, providing firepower like never before."
"Leaving the ground behind and looking to the skies, there are a few new options including three British Hornets, a slate of Second World War aircraft like the Norwegian and British Mosquitos and the American B-66B, plus the Chinese flying boat known as the Qing-6.And to ensure you maintain air superiority, a new fuel dumping mechanic has been added to reduce weight and make your aircraft more agile."
"Before moving on from fighter jets, it's worth noting that Gaijin Entertainment is implementing a new aircraft UI in Tusk Force, which will allow pilots to control their radar by simply clicking. It's a change that should make piloting aircraft all the more efficient and easier to manage, especially when getting into the pilot seat of the three new top-of-the-line nuclear aircraft that bring opportunities for maximum carnage."
"Sticking to the skies, let's not forget about helicopters, which are seeing a multitude of changes in Tusk Force. As usual, we can expect new vehicles to pilot, including the American AH-64E, the Japanese Mi-35 and the Russian Mi-35P, but we can now also find a slate of changes to damage models for plenty of existing vehicles. What does this mean, you ask? When you're in first person view, your instruments and modules will now feedback useful information on your aircraft systems, providing even greater detail about how your helicopter is operating."
"Moving to the ocean and the world of naval combat, there are also a ton of new vehicles being added. The USA tree is being expanded with the USS Maryland and the USS Charles F Adams, and the British line is growing with the HMS Nelson and the HMS Sumares. But this isn't all, as three French ships are heading into combat too, as is a new German, Russian, Italian and two Japanese options as well. And this is all on top of an added mechanic where you can now control your main and auxiliary guns together while in combat, making for even more explosive warfare."
"Tusk Force has plenty to offer when it comes to new vehicles, but let's not forget about the map tweaks that Gaijin Entertainment also has in store. Both of the maps, Poland and Eastern Europe, are being visually updated to make sure they are more striking and beautiful without changing their signature layouts. On a similar point to improve visuals, tree destruction physics are being improved so that greenery now procedurally breaks down, making the combat all the more immersive."
"Needless to say, Tusk Force is looking to be an unmissable update. You can check it out now on PC, PlayStation and Xbox as the update has arrived and launched in War Thunder."