GRTV News - Elon Musk promises a fully AI-generated game by the end of next year

With Grok and xAI delivering the project.
"Today we're going to be talking a little bit about Elon Musk.He has now come out and said something, once again a little bit controversial, about how he sort of overall sees the video game industry clearly."
"Recently he's released a statement where he has promised that his AI empire, shall we say, will deliver a fully AI generated game by next year.So if you go on social media and you're tired of seeing all the slop that hits the different platforms that are being cranked out from Sora and OpenAI and all these other platforms, then the good news is that soon it will be affecting the video game industry as well with Elon Musk throwing AI slop into the mainstream gaming circuit."
"So anyway, let's dive on in and take a look.So yeah, Elon Musk promises fully AI generated game by next year.His new studio, XIAI Games, aims to release the first fully AI generated video game by next year, built entirely without human involvement."
"So yeah, coders, designers, artists, nonsense, says Elon Musk, who claims we won't be needing them much longer.Through his newly founded XAI Games, Musk promises to release the world's first video game created entirely by artificial intelligence, with no human hands involved."
"Musk, who's been heavily investing in AI infrastructure, including the purchase of tens of thousands of NVIDIA GPUs, says his AI model, Grok, will be trained and upgraded to handle the entire development process from concept and design to code and gameplay mechanics."
"It's an ambitious and deeply controversial vision.While AI tools are already used in parts of modern game development, creating an entire game autonomously represents a whole new frontier.Sure, visuals and design might be easy for machines to handle soon, but gameplay violence, emotional resonance, and narrative structures still rely heavily on human intuition."
"Whether Musk's project becomes a genuine revolution or just another tech provocation remains to be seen.When do you think we'll see the first fully AI made game hit the market?And this is a statement from Musk here, where he says, the XAI Games studio will release a great AI generated game before the end of next year."
"So, yeah, fun.These sort of things, they come across as simply a massive kick in the teeth to all the creatives in the video game industry, because what's the point, right?What's the point when the richest man on the planet, one of the most influential people on the planet, clearly sees your role as irrelevant and, you know, just thinks that they can just press the button and let the computer do everything."
"From what I've seen of AI, it's getting better, of course, and the things that they're able to produce are getting better and better, but it requires a lot of human oversight and insight.And also as well, it can't do everything."
"They need a lot of help to do things right.And that's why AI is, you know, you can see the benefits of using it to streamline certain processes and to make the overall workflow more efficient, yes, but when it comes to creating creative stuff, they don't have it."
"And you watch any of these videos that pop up, anywhere where they constantly talk about, this is the next great innovation in AI technology, and you immediately, without any hesitation, you can tell that it's not very good."
"So a full AI-generated game, I hope that it costs Elon Musk a ton of money to make.I hope it flops through the roof, because if it does well, it'll just signify to every other company around the world that it can be done."
"And once you open that can of worms, it's not exactly very easy to shut it back up.So we'll stay tuned and see how this goes.But yeah, the impact of AI grows by the day, and soon it will be sweeping over the video game industry too."
"But yeah, the impact of AI grows by the day, and soon it will be sweeping over the video game industry too."
"So thank you for joining me, and I'll see you all on the next one."