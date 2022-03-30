GRTV News - Report: Microsoft was developing an Uncharted-style game for Xbox One

What could Uncharted on Xbox have looked like?
"Without further ado though today, we're talking Xbox and I thought, I've just knocked my pop filter off, massive, I thought instead of ragging on Xbox more for the cancellation of Game Pass subscriptions, the fact that they may have lost $300 million on Call of Duty Black Ops 6, I would instead focus on something that could have been during the Xbox One generation and what could that have been?Well, it could have been a uncharted competitor, now it's rare nowadays that we would really talk of big platform owners going toe-to-toe against each other for big games, you know, back in the day though, there was a big conversation of who had the better exclusives, which exclusives did you like more, what console did you like more, these conversations were very much real and the platform owners were listening to them, PlayStation, the PlayStation 3 particularly was known to be quite a difficult sell of a console and it didn't have the best exclusives for a long time."
"We all remember The Last of Us, for example, but it's worth noting that that came out towards the very late end of the PS3 generation, so we did have things like Uncharted, we did have things like Killzone, we did have things like Resistance, but to compare those with say the rebooted God of War, the Horizon series, Ghost of Tsushima, it just isn't really that good of a comparison compared to what Xbox was putting out."
"However, in the Xbox One generation, Xbox was sort of on the back foot after the focus on the Kinect, the focus on Xbox being an entertainment console more than anything like that, and as Jonas writes here, there was something called Project, I just had it in my head, where's it gone?It was essentially a Mission Impossible-like inspired adventure that was also comparable to Uncharted."
"It was called Project Ranger, that's what it was, and it was being developed by Black Tusk Studios, who you may know nowadays as the people behind Gears of War, aka The Coalition.The game didn't really take off, as you can probably guess by the fact that we're not talking about it as anything but Project Ranger, but it was shown in a brief demo at E3 2013, where you'd imagine people got to play it, and people got to see whether they liked it or not."
"We don't know why the game was shelved, but we could probably imagine that it was The Coalition being focused more on Gears of War, and Xbox decided to focus on core franchises that it owned, instead of trying to start something new.Something that Xbox hasn't really done, if we try and look at the big franchises that Xbox has, you know, Forza Horizon, Halo, Gears of War, things like that, there have been attempts at reboots, Perfect Dark for example, but they were also cancelled, so Xbox doesn't really seem to be in a massive, massive rush to either start a new franchise or reboot a really, really old one on its own, with its own published studios."
"Instead that's something that Sony appears to be doing with stuff like the Ghost franchise, the Horizon franchise, and we'll have to see which one pays off.We also heard more about the new Xbox, and Xbox still saying they're committed to hardware as Ben covered earlier this morning, but yeah, let me know whether you would have wanted to play something like Project Ranger, it's very hard to say what actually the game would have been like, apart from a bit like Uncharted and Mission Impossible, but yeah, let me know and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye!"