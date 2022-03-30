AD
Avatar: Fire & Ash
Avatar 4 and 5 will only get made if Avatar: Fire and Ash is a success
Big expectations from a series that has failed to crack $2 billion in both past chapters…
Published 2025-10-06 17:50
GR Misc
The best way to get started in D&D in 2025 - Dungeons and Dragons: Heroes of the Borderlands Starter Set Unboxing
on the 30th of September 2025 at 10:05
Counter-Strike’s original creator shares his opinion on CS2
on the 12th of September 2025 at 14:54
Battlefield 6 - Visiting Los Angeles to see the upcoming shooter
on the 6th of August 2025 at 14:54
Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon Collector's Edition - Unboxing
on the 17th of July 2025 at 13:56
How did The Gang perfect Out of Sight’s second-person perspective?
on the 10th of May 2025 at 12:50
Akira will be back for the John Wick Caine spin-off
on the 10th of May 2025 at 10:04
Nintendo Switch 2 - Accessories Close-Up
on the 3rd of April 2025 at 14:10
Nintendo Switch 2 - Hardware Close-Up from the Paris Preview
on the 3rd of April 2025 at 14:03
Nintendo Switch 2 - What's In The Box from the Paris Preview
on the 3rd of April 2025 at 14:03
Nintendo Switch 2 - A Full Hardware Rotation from the Paris Preview
on the 3rd of April 2025 at 14:03
Assassin's Creed Shadows - Collector's Edition Unboxing
on the 28th of March 2025 at 11:17
Nick Frost is tapped to take over Hagrid duties in HBO’s Harry Potter reboot
on the 27th of March 2025 at 15:42
Videos
GRTV News - Report: Microsoft was developing an Uncharted-style game for Xbox One
on the 6th of October 2025 at 15:12
Ahsoka, The Clone Wars, and Her Universe - Ashley Eckstein San Diego Comic-Con Málaga Interview
on the 6th of October 2025 at 11:44
Hazelight's Josef Fares - San Diego Comic Con Malaga Interview
on the 6th of October 2025 at 11:33
GRTV News - Xbox remains committed to the next-generation of consoles
on the 6th of October 2025 at 07:59
GRTV News - Rumour: Sony to implement first stages of phasing out PS4 in 2026
on the 3rd of October 2025 at 13:54
GRTV News - Analysts agree on what to expect from EA post-acquisition
on the 3rd of October 2025 at 08:09
Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny - Livestream Replay
on the 2nd of October 2025 at 17:59
Boox Palma 2 (Quick Look) - A distraction-free device
on the 2nd of October 2025 at 16:29
Cuisinart Frost Fusion 6-in-1 Slushie & Soft-Serve Maker (Quick Look) - Frozen treats for every modd
on the 2nd of October 2025 at 16:27
PlayerUnknown Productions - Brendan Greene San Diego Comic-Con Málaga Interview
on the 2nd of October 2025 at 15:44
Dungeons & Dragons, Daggerheart, and Critical Role - Jeremy Crawford San Diego Comic-Con Málaga Interview
on the 2nd of October 2025 at 15:26
GRTV News - Game Pass price hike sparks mass cancellations and technical chaos
on the 2nd of October 2025 at 14:25
Movie Trailers
Predator: Badlands - Final Trailer
on the 6th of October 2025 at 18:17
The Twits - Official Trailer
on the 6th of October 2025 at 14:47
Maxton Hall Season 2 - Official Trailer (Prime Video)
on the 3rd of October 2025 at 07:33
Amsterdam Empire - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 3rd of October 2025 at 07:33
Landman: Season 2 - Official Trailer
on the 2nd of October 2025 at 09:19
Hazbin Hotel - Season 2 Official Trailer
on the 2nd of October 2025 at 09:08
Mr. Scorsese - Official Trailer
on the 2nd of October 2025 at 08:19
Pillion - Official Teaser Trailer
on the 2nd of October 2025 at 08:07
New to Prime Video October 2025 - Culpa Nuestra, Hazbin Hotel, and More (Prime Video)
on the 2nd of October 2025 at 08:03
Turn of the Tide: Season 2 - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 2nd of October 2025 at 07:51
Starting 5 - Season 2 Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 2nd of October 2025 at 07:50
Son Of A Donkey - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 2nd of October 2025 at 07:50
Trailers
A Pizza Delivery - Release Date Trailer
on the 7th of October 2025 at 01:25
Broken Sword - The Smoking Mirror: Reforged - Announcement Trailer
on the 6th of October 2025 at 17:07
Assassin's Creed Mirage: Valley of Memory Teaser
on the 6th of October 2025 at 11:09
Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties - Mine Combat First Look
on the 6th of October 2025 at 07:38
Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream - Spriggan Kirito Character Trailer
on the 6th of October 2025 at 07:38
Judero - Launch Trailer (PS5)
on the 6th of October 2025 at 07:37
Breaking News: Digimon Invade Your Hometown
on the 6th of October 2025 at 07:37
Space Chef - Release Date Trailer (PS5)
on the 6th of October 2025 at 07:37
Wuthering Waves - 'Dawn Breaks on Dark Tides' Version 2.7 Trailer (PS5)
on the 6th of October 2025 at 07:36
Ghost of Yotei - Wander In Watanabe Mode (PS5)
on the 6th of October 2025 at 07:36
Castle of Heart: Retold - Launch Trailer (PS5)
on the 6th of October 2025 at 07:35
The Grinch: Christmas Adventures: Merry & Mischievous Edition - Launch Trailer (PS5 & PS4)
on the 6th of October 2025 at 07:35
Events
Roborock showcase 2025
on the 19th of September 2025 at 08:07
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part III
on the 30th of May 2025 at 10:09
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part II
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:25
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part I
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:17
Cannes Film Festival - Thoughts & Impressions by the Marina
on the 23rd of May 2025 at 08:12
Nintendo Switch 2 Premiere - Paris Event Recap
on the 4th of April 2025 at 13:41
Club JBL London - A quick overview on the 2025 lineup
on the 20th of March 2025 at 16:08
Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
on the 4th of November 2023 at 13:44
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:58
We're attending Summer Games Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:52
MSIology RTX40 event
on the 3rd of March 2023 at 12:48
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
on the 30th of March 2022 at 16:10
