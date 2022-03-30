Ahsoka, The Clone Wars, and Her Universe - Ashley Eckstein San Diego Comic-Con Málaga Interview

Ashley Eckstein talks nearly 20 years of voicing Ahsoka, her favourite memories and her fashion brands.
"Hi Gamereactor friends, this is the auditorium at the San Diego Comic-Con in Malaga as we just witnessed one of the panels which was featuring you, Ashley, a.k.a. Ahsoka Tano.Thank you so much for joining us. Did you enjoy your panel?Oh yes, I had the best time. I'm so honored to be here at Comic-Con Malaga and to have a panel about Ahsoka and to meet Carla, you know, the Spanish voice of Ahsoka was so special."
"How do you feel about Ahsoka as a character, playing her for so many years?And it's probably one of the deepest, if not the deepest characters in the whole Star Wars universe.How do you feel about that evolution?Well, I've been voicing Ahsoka for almost 20 years and Ahsoka's changed my life."
"You know, not just from a career perspective, but she's changed me as a person.I love Ahsoka's heart. I love how she inspires people to help others and to be kind.And her kindness is her power, truly.And so I voice Ahsoka, but now I ask myself all the time, what would Ahsoka do?I try to live like Ahsoka."
"Alright, the other way around. How much of you yourself and the way you are is in the character?That's a great question because I was cast as Ahsoka to be myself.They didn't know what they wanted for Ahsoka.And so they asked me to just bring my own voice and my own personality to Ahsoka."
"So Ahsoka is a lot like me, but over time Ahsoka's personality is what I want to be.So I've become more like Ahsoka.A little bit of snips now?A little snippy, a little snippy."
"She's like, you're stuck with me, Skyguy.Or she says, you'll find I have many qualities for you to dislike.Which would be your best memory from the recordings?20 years of recordings, just one memory that you would like to share now."
"Ooh, just one memory.Well, I think, especially in Star Wars The Clone Wars, we all record as a cast.So we're all together, like a play, like a radio play.So I like being in the studio recording together as a cast."
"Let's see, the Mortis trilogy, which is three episodes in Star Wars The Clone Wars.Those were some of my favorites when I recorded with Matt Lanter, James Arnold Taylor, Sam Witwer.So I like being together with my fellow cast members.How do you feel about the live-action show, about Rosario, and about you being perhaps one of the reasons this became a live-action show?Because it's the strongest character in this show, going on for so many years."
"So how do you feel about the whole thing, about you yourself being the reason, one of the reasons, and about how the show is and is going to be? We're expecting the new season.Well, first of all, I love that Ahsoka has a live-action series.I think Rosario's doing a great job."
"And like, you know, I got to meet Carla here today.We talked about Team Tano.I'm just one member of a giant team of people that it takes to bring Ahsoka to life.So it's very exciting."
"You know, in the beginning, Ahsoka was just this character, this snippy character that people thought she was going to die.They thought that after Clone Wars she was going to die.And to be honest, I think a lot of people, they didn't care about her."
"Now, people don't want her to die.They want Ahsoka to live. They want more.And so it's exciting.We have the live-action series."
"Now we have LEGO Star Wars, Rebuild the Galaxy, Pieces of the Past.So hopefully we'll continue to get more Ahsoka because there's more stories to tell.I've seen a quote of you saying that hopefully Ahsoka gets a full animated feature.Do you think there's space for that?Of course, there's a lot of stories to be told."
"I hope there's space for that.You know, it would be a dream of mine to have an Ahsoka animated feature.So I talk about throwing your dreams out into the universe and maybe one day we'll get that.Now that you mention universe, I have to ask you about Her Universe, which is a brand."
"I know you love design and clothes.So what can you tell me about this brand and how it is more inclusive for women?Yes, so I started the company Her Universe back in 2010.This is actually a Her Universe design."
"It's an Ahsoka cardigan.You can see the sleeves are inspired by her head tails.You can wear it like this too?Yes, yes."
"I have many Ahsoka designs.It's a clothing company, heruniverse.com.It started out as just clothing for women, but now we do clothing for everyone.We have a sub-brand called Our Universe."
"So we do fandom clothing for women, for girls, for men, for boys, for everyone.Fantastic.Thank you so much for your time, Ashley.Enjoy the San Diego Comic-Con in Malaga."
"Thank you so much.May the force be with you.May the force be with you."