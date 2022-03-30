GRTV News - Rumour: Sony to implement first stages of phasing out PS4 in 2026

It truly is the end of an era.
Excuse me, a bit more of a normal voice now as I'm fighting off the last of that illness that's been going on for the past few days, but it seems that the weather has grown ill as well because it's so dark thanks to the wind and the rain that I've had to put the ring light on for the first time this year and it's only, well you can see the time there, it's only about 20 to 2. In any case, unfortunately it seems for people still clinging onto the PS4 that Sony might be letting go sometime soon. At the very least, some PSN legacy features are going to be phased out towards the early part of 2026, if a recent Insider Gaming report is to be believed. So, this comes from Insider Gaming as I said, it comes from a document apparently from PlayStation that notifies people of basically the PS4 no longer getting access to. Activity feed, web API, title small storage, title user storage, users and profiles, words, filters, shared media, web API, four new games, new titles being released for that system starting in around spring 2026.
"So what does that mean? Well, it essentially is like a legacy feature for the PlayStation Network which will, and I quote, design to provide a more unified and scalable foundation across console generations. So, basically Sony seem to have a lot of these systems in place to allow people to launch games on both the PS4 and PS5 pretty easily. We know Sony's done that for years themselves. God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, they both launched on PS4 as well as PS5 despite them really being main PS5 titles and sold as PS5 titles, they were still available to collect. On PS4, the Horizon Forbidden West expansion was only available on PS5 and obviously by the time we get to around 2023, Sony exclusives are just being pushed for PS5. But, the PS4 was a powerful console, it was also a very, very popular console. It sold more than the PS5 to date. It has sold a, it's within the top 10, I don't know if it's within the top 5 of best selling consoles of all time. But it's definitely, definitely up there and so it stands to reason why Sony would want to support the console for a long time to come. I think as well with the fact that this generation, this console generation has seen not exactly leaps and bounds made when it comes to graphics."
"For example, as I said, like something like God of War Ragnarok, which is a beautiful game, can still run on a PS4, which makes you sort of question how far we've pushed the boundary within this PS5 and Xbox Series generation. Although I don't think that's entirely Sony's fault, considering the Xbox Series S is a console that is barely more powerful than the Xbox One X, which means that essentially this generation has been, especially in the third party category, sort of forced to trim down its technical aspects."
"Perhaps, we'll see, as I say, this is all speculative and that's all my personal opinion by the way. Don't take any of that as fact from either Insider Gaming or our own reporting.But, what I can say is, with a certainty, is that I do think it's about time that Sony phased out the PS4. The PS4 is a wonderful console, it's stuck around for a very long time but we're now 5 years into the PS5 generation and within the next couple of years or so we're probably going to be looking at the PlayStation 6 and whatever the hell Xbox calls its next console. So, for us to still be seeing new releases on the PS4 like Call of Duty almost makes you wonder, well, what's the point of even jumping onto a PS5, for example?Because if someone's still lingering on the PS4 but they might want to think about getting an upgrade, they probably wouldn't get the PS6 because the PS5 is probably going to be supported for years and years to come if we've seen the example set by the PS4 continue."
But let me know what you think about the PS4 being phased out. Do you think it's unfair by Sony? Do you think it's about time? Do you think they should have done it years ago?