GRTV News - Analysts agree on what to expect from EA post-acquisition

"Hello everyone and welcome back to GRTV News, today we're going to be talking a little bit about EA once again, there's a lot of people talking about this acquisition and rightly so when 55 billion dollars is on the table it tends to generate a lot of headlines, but yeah when the announcement happened and when the acquisition went through there was a lot of speculation and talk about how this will affect EA, what will they do, what will they change under this new ownership and I think a lot of people seem to agree on the same thing that they're just going to focus on what works for EA and that would be live service games and that would be sports games, so if you enjoy the other things that EA have done in the past like for example Hazelight's projects or maybe even some of the single player games that haven't really taken off like Immortals of Avium, it's probably fair to assume that they won't be as popular down the line."
"So yes, three analysts think EA will double down on live service and sports games going forward, they seem to agree that EA will be less willing to take risk and with an increased focus on big brands and blockbusters.So early this week a group led by a Saudi Arabian investment fund, PIF, Silver Lake and Finty Partners announced their plans to buy EA for 55 billion dollars which a lot of analysts thought was higher than expected."
"Naturally they're planning to not only make their money back but also turn a nice profit.In an interview with GamesRadar, three prominent analysts give their views on the mega deal.One of them is well known Japanese Kantan Games analyst Sir Ken Toto who believes that EA will now be less willing to take risks and will focus on things that generate high returns, in plain language this means safer bets and an even stronger focus on evergreen IP, blockbusters, fewer but potentially bigger games and live services at the expense of riskier projects, new ideas and innovation."
"The second person interviewed was David Cole, Head of Market Research and Consulting from DFC Intelligence who took a similar stance.EA will double down on live services and sports games that have a fairly predictable revenue stream and profit margin."
"Long term they may look to do more strategic moves that do not pay off immediately but position them for future growth.Short term they may look to sell off non-crucial assets and smaller IP.Finally we have New York University STEM School of Board Professor Just van Druinen and he also expresses similar views believing in a focus on major licences and less on other areas going forward."
"EA will probably consolidate underperforming studios and double down on its sports franchises which generate 70% of earnings while potentially spinning off or closing teams working on lower margin titles.I do not expect the new owners to care much for shelved IP other than shelling them off to pay down some of the debt."
"According to these gentlemen it seems unlikely that EA will want to invest in uncertain smaller projects going forward.This leads one to suspect that the former BioWare employee who did not believe that EA would be interested in keeping BioWare may in fact be on to something and that what will happen to for example Hazelight's co-op titles for more experimental games such as Immortals of Avium and Tales of Kinzara Zao remains to be seen."
"What do you think about this?Will EA become more of a sports factory now with an increased focus on live service?Pressing all the wrong buttons here, pressing all the wrong buttons, yes, I agree.There are certain things that I think EA will continue to do, I think that they won't just become this one trick pony of live service and sports games, exclusively those things."
"I think they will say a few things because I look at Hazelight for example and I don't think that Hazelight really does anything wrong for EA.They're not massively expensive, they don't crank out massively expensive games, they sell well, they generate a lot of positive buzz for the company, they make critically acclaimed things."
"There's a lot of reasons to appreciate a company like Hazelight so I look at them and I think there's probably not a lot of reason to ship off Hazelight but if they were put up on the chopping block I think a lot of people would come in and snap them up.So there is that sort of draw, that idea that if we do sell them we're probably going to get a good bit of money for them because they're a strong and well-made developer that has run well with great creative ideas."
"But again, I don't think Hazelight will necessarily be in trouble with this because I think they've shown on too many occasions to be successful and as well you have to remember that Hazelight is almost driving EA's push for multimedia content.Yes there are a few other things that are in the works like a Mass Effect TV show but we do know that an It Takes Two project is in the works, an adaptation is in the works and likewise one with Split Fiction as well which has Sidney Sweeney attached to it."
"So Hazelight to me is a little bit of a different beast in this argument because of the fact that I think it's sort of, it's almost holding the entire co-op industry or co-op segment of games on its shoulders and EA has that almost in a chokehold because of how strong Hazelight games tend to be."
"There's something like Immortals of Avium, I don't think we'll ever see any more from that franchise now.I think it was a cool idea but I don't think it has necessarily gone very well so I think that one's probably dead in the water."
"Tales of Considerance now, again the person or the developer that made it has already produced something else, another indie project so I think that one's gone as well.Maybe that's a sign of what will happen with the EA Originals label, they'll sort of take Hazelight out of it and then they'll sort of ship off the rest of the EA Originals stuff."
"And as well I don't think we'll see them embrace some of these really costly single player endeavours that have been of so so success.Things like, we're unsure as to what the future holds for Star Wars Jedi, we know that there's going to be that third chapter that Respawn is working on, well hopefully it doesn't get canned as part of this acquisition but we know that Respawn are supposedly making that third and final chapter but what happens with Star Wars beyond that, who knows."
"To me, the safest bet for EA making a Star Wars game that would sell a lot of copies, not just a few million like Star Wars Jedi would, but like a lot of copies, is a new Star Wars Battlefront.And now, you know, Battlefield Studios have just come out of the gate, or are about to come out of the gate swinging with Battlefield 6 showing that people want this kind of game and that they're really skilled and have the opportunity to do it well, a Star Wars Battlefield of the same calibre as Battlefield 6 would sell like hotcakes."
"So it wouldn't surprise me to see them return to the Star Wars franchise, for example, but I do think that, again, it will fit that we throw the term live service around.Live service doesn't just have to mean things like just constant battle passes and all that, it does mean, you know, games that can be supported for a longer period of time."
"As for the sports stuff, no-brainer.I don't know what they'll look to explore bigger or expand it, they already have a show called The Important Ones, really, like, you know, mostly EA Sports FC, if anything, but then they also have MAD and they also have NHL, they also have a bunch of different things and they are exploring other ideas as well."
"But it wouldn't surprise me to see them just expand on that further because, again, the sports stuff, like the co-op stuff, EA has a complete show called on it and it's only really like 2K that is fighting back against them and 2K has, you know, they have a golf game that does relatively well and then they have the basketball game which is light years ahead of anything, but beyond that, EA is the king of sports."
"So it's an interesting one and I do think that they're onto something here.The big thing, though, is what happens with Bioware and I think that they have a chance to save themselves with Mass Effect 4.Problem is, there seems to be a lot of push and pull with that developer as of recent."
"We saw, you know, questionable Mass Effect Andromeda, questionable Dragon Age The Veil Guard and I say questionable not more so, it doesn't look like the creative vision was entirely there, it looks like they're trying to appease investors, trying to appease the vision of Bioware and also trying to appease what fans expect of it and it's like it's getting pulled in all these different ways and it isn't necessarily happening or hasn't happened for them yet."
"So Mass Effect 4 is going to be a really big game and Anthem as well, another one.If Mass Effect 4 doesn't really do well, I do think Bioware will be in desperate trouble as part of this because these new ownership, they will not look at Bioware as an opportunity to make money anymore, they'll just see it as a bit of a failure in recent memory so they'll probably look to either close it down or ship it off but some of the other things I think will be safe but again, we're not talking about something that's going to happen tomorrow."
"The acquisition probably won't close until maybe 2028 depending on how long it takes for all the approval processes and for all the consultation and what not to go through but this is just a taste of what's to come so stay tuned for more.