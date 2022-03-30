Cuisinart Frost Fusion 6-in-1 Slushie & Soft-Serve Maker (Quick Look) - Frozen treats for every modd

This handy machine is able to make frozen sweet treats without the fuss, without any hassle, and with no mess.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.This time we're taking a look at another ice machine or ice maker.Well, Cuisinart calls it Soft Serve, which is a bit of a clue, but the point is we've taken a look at something like the Ninja Creamy or, more specifically, the Cuisinart Freezewant."
"I believe it's called Freezewant.I got corrected because apparently I said it incorrectly in the written review which we have up on the site of that.But be that as it may, this is an entirely different idea because this is more traditional in that sense that this is something that, this is so heavy and takes up so much room that you would have this on your kitchen counter all year round regardless of whether or not you needed to make ice cream or slushies or whatever it is."
"So this has a freezing motor inside and it has a churner, meaning this is not something where you need to pre-freeze your elements in your freezer before actually turning it into something akin to ice cream.So you would think that you would need quite big amounts in order to justify this and that is true, I should say."
"The actual container inside is 1.6 liters and, as you can see, it is a little big.It is also quite heavy, but it is a 6-in-1, this Frost Fusion, and what that means is that there's a whole host of different things like from slushies to sorbets, whatever the case might be, and you can pour in the elements in a liquid form and it will come out, well, akin to ice cream."
"Now one thing that I will say, this is not a traditional ice maker still.The Ninja Creamy and the other Cristina product that we've taken a look at isn't either.This churns and freezes, yes, but it is soft serve.What that means is that this will not create the thick, sort of firm gelato or Italian ice cream, Creme Anglaise-based ice creams that you would perhaps think."
"This is more soft ice.This is softer, it is creamier, but if you're buying it in order to make that sort of real quote-unquote ice cream that you want, this is not going to be able to do that.What's really cool is that making your own ice cream, soft or otherwise, used to be prohibitively expensive."
"Now you can get this at around $350-ish and for that you can make all of the soft serve ice creams against six different types that you want.We haven't tested this yet, but we will very soon, and it sounds like that if you're okay with the elements being softer, it is a convenience factor to just be able to pour it right in through here and just go to town and make your own ice cream with whatever flavor that you want."
"With six different texture profiles, that should be quite endearing as well.It seems like Cuisinart really knows their stuff, so we'll be testing this out and we'll be able to bring you a full verdict very soon.Thank you for watching."
"See you on the next one."