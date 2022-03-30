Dungeons & Dragons, Daggerheart, and Critical Role - Jeremy Crawford San Diego Comic-Con Málaga Interview

After 18 years working on D&D, Mr. Crawford has a thing or two to say about the legendary role-playing game, but also on more modern and pretty actual endeavours such as Daggerheart and Critical Role.
"Hi friends, this is Day 3 at the San Diego Comic-Con in Málaga. It's Saturday and I'm here joined by Jeremy, who I was really, really looking forward to talking to, so thank you so much for joining us.You know, you've worked with D&D for 18 years, and it feels that right now, nowadays, it's more alive than ever. How do you feel about that?It's an amazing feeling, seeing so many people discover the magic of D&D, and of role-playing games in general, of discovering that this game that was created half a century ago allows people to come together, tell stories together, face monsters and other challenges, and really be brought together as friends."
"And so I love, it's very humbling, I love seeing that the work that I did and that my team did has inspired so many people, and I can't wait to see what is ahead for D&D in the years to come.I guess you can feel this with the fans, we saw it, we had also the panel with Ian Livingstone, it was full of people loving D&D. But then there is Daggerheart, which is quite different. Rules are different, so what can you tell me about the feedback to those rules?So since I joined Critical Role, it has been wonderful to see the positive reception for Daggerheart. People are so excited about the narrative-forward rules of the game that really encourage the system and narrative to work together, hand in glove."
"Also, you have easy reference with your cards to see what your character's different abilities are, and I think people have also been inspired by how much the game invites them to be creators, to build worlds together, to come up with the story with the game master.It's a very collaborative game in that way, and so it's also just been a lot of fun for me to begin designing material for Daggerheart, a game that Spenser Starke and his team did an amazing job designing.Speaking of which, if you enjoy doing this and it's all about building new stuff, can we expect new modules or expansions to it in the near future?We hinted at Gencon this summer that we are working on a new campaign setting for Daggerheart, and all we can say about it right now is that it is diabolically scary."
"And then we are also working on an epic adventure for Daggerheart. Daggerheart is a new game, it's only a few months old, people are already creating all sorts of wonderful things for it, and we have exciting things brewing to share with people to really help expand what people see as possible for this wonderful new game.And also around the corner we have Critical Role Campaign 4. I think it's in a few days, so what can you tell me about that, what can you tease, what can you share at this point?So right now I can't share any details, that's for the Dungeon Master Brennan Lee Mulligan to share, and for the players to share once the show launches next week."
"And I'm excited to watch the first episode this coming week, but as a part of that it has been wonderful to get to work with Brennan and the cast.Chris Perkins and I have been developing new game options for the characters and the game as a whole that will be revealed for the first time in the campaign.And so that's also something I'm really looking forward to, is getting to see in a live play format brand new game mechanics being used by the players, and we'll get to see in real time what the players are enjoying, what the audience likes, and then we can evolve what we're seeing based on what happens in the show."
"That's very interesting, and I think that's exciting for new generations. We had our colleague Alberto attend your panel yesterday, and he told me you always get inspired by the places you visit and you take notes, and with Spain specifically you mentioned medieval occultism.So would you say that would, I don't know, inspire you or bring some interesting ideas to some of your works and designs?I can say that every time I travel to Europe I always bring something from that journey back into a book that I write. So there is a very good chance that things I've seen here in Malaga, and also material that I've been reading, will find their way into future work."
"And now that you mentioned future work, you lead me to the last question. What else can we expect from you? You're so prolific, we've been talking about so many things that you do and that you've been doing for many years. What else can you tease that's coming in the future by you?The biggest one is that scary campaign setting. So that work I am the lead designer of, and it is really amazing to be heading up that creative process. But we also have many other things in store in the years ahead, but for those things, like in any good adventure, we'll have to wait."
"It's a journey until you get there.It's a journey before people get to discover what those are. But again, we have all sorts of things coming, we'll be announcing more later this year. So I hope everyone stays tuned to find out what's ahead, not only for Campaign 4, but also for Daggerheart.I'm looking forward to that myself, personally, and I'm sure Gamereactor viewers are as well. So thank you so much for your time, Jeremy, and enjoy the rest of the San Diego Comic-Con in Malaga."
