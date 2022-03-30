GRTV News - Game Pass price hike sparks mass cancellations and technical chaos

We're seeing an immediate effect to the Xbox Game Pass price increase.
yesterday I covered the fact that Jonas wrote an article about the fact that Game Pass is increasing its price essentially by 50% for the Game Pass Ultimate tier and a lot of people have been cancelling their subscriptions as Marcus has wrote. Overnight we saw that the Xbox subscription page actually broke down a few times because of the sheer amount of people rushing to cancel their Game Pass subscriptions. So as Marcus writes here, it's not gone down well and people are rushing and it completely overloaded Microsoft's page which has led to even more frustration unfortunately but yeah, it seems that, this isn't by the way, this doesn't seem to be something that Microsoft has done purposefully. I know that a lot of companies that use subscription models will often make it quite hard or sometimes even hide cancellation pages such as Amazon was recently called out for doing that in a court of law but this doesn't seem to be the case here at all, it just seems that there was that many people but it made it a bit tough for some people to get to their cancellation if they were trying to cancel Game Pass at that point. But yeah, the sheer size of this price hike I think is the main issue. It's as well as Game Pass giving away new content, it's also given too much of a price increase there for a lot of people. £29.99 a month is a tough, tough pill to swallow especially as the economic hardships grow ever more for an everyday working person and while companies can say that they are also struggling economically when we see the highest ever Game Pass revenue we ever saw last year and Game Pass continues to apparently be a success according to Microsoft's official financial reports this year, it does make it quite unfortunate when you see these statistics rise and Game Pass increases its price so much. That is just for the Ultimate tier by the way, you can still get plenty of games on other tiers of Game Pass but a lot of people see the Ultimate as the main selling point as it's the one that you get day one games with. We'll have to see what this future holds for Xbox really, I mean people have called out Game Pass in the past and yet it has weathered the storm throughout other price hikes, throughout other criticisms, throughout low periods for Xbox where there's not been really releasing much and while it definitely still seems like a pretty positive way for people to consume games in terms of it's pretty consumer focused, you do still get a bargain so long as you're playing through most of the games that come out, however as that price increase really hits home, people are going to start to wonder whether they're going to buy say three games a year and just play those games until the year is done or whether they're going to buy Game Pass subscription for a year and have to play every new release all the way through so that they feel like they've got their money to work. I don't know, I think it's a really interesting debate but as we're seeing here people are rushing, we'll have to see how much, how many subscriptions have been lost through this policy, which will probably only be revealed in time and probably not through official Microsoft channels because they're not going to brag about how many subscribers they lose but yeah we'll see how this develops