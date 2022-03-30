GRTV News - Rock Band 4 is being delisted later this week

Music licences are expiring in-line with the game's tenth anniversary.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be talking a little bit about Rock Band, because the game is nearing its 10th anniversary and unfortunately that does mean a decision has to be made about it. Now it's a decision that is completely understandable when you actually think about it in the grand scheme of things, and I think we can also look back on this game and the time that it's been available for and we can just say that Harmonix has done an absolutely fantastic job of supporting it over the years, because for 10 years this game has been an absolute bastion, holding together that sort of rhythm gaming industry or genre that hasn't really seen much success, now that those additional peripherals aren't as popular as they used to be, but the point is that Rock Band 4 has been going on for a while now, but unfortunately it will soon meet its conclusion, or at least for people who haven't yet picked up a copy, so let's dive on in."
"So yes, Rock Band 4 and DLC will be delisted on Sunday as the game turns 10 years old, but if you make sure to buy it now you will get to keep it, so if you even think you want to do some plastic rocking again, now's the time to act. So yeah, Rock Band 4 celebrates its 10th anniversary on Monday, which you might think would be something to celebrate, but it's not. Quite the opposite in fact, because the day before all licences will expire and the game and some DLC will be removed from sale for good. After that DLC pack after DLC pack will disappear as the 10 year licences expire, but if you bought the game or the music it's yours for all eternity and you can of course be downloaded in the future."
"Considering that plastic guitars will once again be released, especially for Xbox, it might be a good idea to buy Rock Band 4 Rivals Bundle if you think your desire to rock might be returned in the future. The bundle includes a tonne of music, but you can add more if you want for the ridiculously low price of £8, and if you don't take the chance now, it'll be too late for ever, something you might regret if you someday feel like getting a plastic guitar and do some jamming with friends and family. Rock Band 4 can be played on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and X and the developers conclude their farewell letter with the following. We're so grateful for the passion this community has shown from the team. It's been a special experience to serve you with Rivals Challenges, a super deep DLC library and a best in class spanned sim. If you've been meaning to grab a few last songs, now's the time. Thanks again, the Rock Band team."
"So yeah, Rock Band 4 is being delisted. Again, it's at that point of its life cycle now where it probably doesn't really sell any additional copies. It'll probably get a bit of an influx now that people know that it's being delisted. So there'll probably be a few people out there that are going about their business and picking up a copy of this game just in case they want to return to it in the future, maybe some songs and DLC and all that as well. But the point is that Rock Band probably doesn't sell many copies these days. And if anything, it probably makes the majority of its recent revenue and profits through DLC songs and existing players just adding to their library. But again, that's what happens. It's a game that's 10 years old, right? It's not a spring chicken anymore. It's been around the block, you could say. And when that happens, you have to understand that for Harmonix, it probably isn't at all financially viable to extend the licenses of these songs. When they created the game, they probably locked them in for a 10-year contract and that was it. And if it continued to be a massive success, which it's still popular, don't get me wrong, but if it was like an absolutely gigantic success, they might have looked to extend it. But it's 10 years down the line and Rock Band continues to be a fan favorite. It continues to be an impressive title, but it's not going to be financially viable for them to extend the licenses any further. So yeah, Rock Band is being delisted on Sunday ahead of the 10th anniversary that is happening on Monday. If you don't have a copy of the game, it is really worth going out and snagging a copy because if you ever do fancy playing Rock Band 4, it's still a fantastic game. It's really well put together. It's probably the best sort of rhythm video game that you can get right now that uses those sort of third party or those additional sort of peripherals. And again, there's a wealth of things out there."
"So you can probably pick up a copy of Rock Band 4 dirt cheap. You can probably buy a bunch of DLC and you can probably do all of this for a fraction of the price of a modern day video game and you'll be able to return to it whenever you want. It's a great party experience. And yeah, despite the fact that the game is being delisted, all of the things that you pick up, all of the things you purchase, all the songs, all the DLC, all that good stuff will still remain available, accessible, and it will remain part of your collection for the rest of time. So yeah, a little bit of a sad news in regards to Rock Band 4 going away, but at the same time, understandable. And all we can do is commend Harmonix for the fantastic support they've given Rock Band 4 over the years, because it has been an absolute bastion holding together a genre that has pretty much faded into the wayside at this point. But yeah, that's all the time that I have. I'll be back now tomorrow for the final GRT news of the week. So thank you for watching. I'll see you all on the next one."