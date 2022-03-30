John Lee Hancock & Nicholas Denton - Talamasca: The Secret Order San Diego Comic-Con Malaga Interview

Gamereactor's David Caballero talked with both the showrunner and the protagonist of AMC's latest Ann Rice adaptation, discussing horror, Guy Anatole's profile, and even the wider Immortal Universe.
"Hi friends, I'm at the San Diego Comic-Con in Málaga and we are learning more about Talamasca, the Secret Order, and I'm here joined by both John and Nicholas. Thank you so much for joining us.First one, for you. You play a guy (Guy) whose mind is different, works differently. Would you say yours does as well?Does Nicholas's mind work differently? Well, of course it does. Okay, thanks a lot, John."
"But I guess John and I have spent so much time together and he cast me in this role, so hopefully I am having this mind that is crazy enough to be the role.I think it was difficult in a way to play a mind reader, but I think if you're trying to be intuitive enough all the time with people, I think an actor really tries very hard to think about what somebody else is going through or feeling."
"It wasn't as far a stretch as I thought it would be.Fantastic. And you, John, we've seen from you films that are more biographical or more based in reality.So, for example, The Blind Side. So how do you feel with this switch to supernatural horror?I just made it grounded. I brought it to a world that I could write and I could direct, which is to say, I'm not saying there aren't vampires and witches."
"I love vampires and witches, but I wanted them to come and deal with the mortals in the mortal world in a way.And I wanted to approach it from the idea of a skeptic instead of someone who's going, yes, I want to watch a witch or a vampire show.It's like I want to watch a show about somebody, you know, a young man with an existential question that just happens to come across the occasional vampire or witch."
"All right. And you are acquainted with supernatural and mysteries, but not that much with horror.So I ask you the same question. How do you feel about this switch? About, you know, how do you express yourself within a horror story?Well, I am somewhat acquainted with horror. There is a lot of horror that I love.More the mystery."
"Yeah. So the mystery stuff, I think I took it from a more of a warped reality kind of version.What was changing internally and psychologically for this character would really make him kind of lose his mind.And so I think that really helped kind of facilitate this kind of sense of anxiety throughout Guy, throughout the story.And also coming to terms with this could actually be a reality."
"These figures that pop up, these immortal beings, although he was sceptical, they could genuinely be real.That sounds exciting and fearsome.The last one for you.All right. So Mayfair Witch is renewed for a new season and you guys are releasing this. It's around the corner."
"Can we expect any sort of crossover between the, you know, the Immortal Universe from Anne Rice?Yeah. We, when we went into it, we wanted it to look at, we're all on the same kind of relative contemporary timeline.We all exist in the same universe. And so what happens over there has impact over here.And I talk with Rolin (Jones) and Esta (Spalding), the showrunners of those two shows a lot, Mark Lafferty and I do."
"And so we always keep one another up to speed on what we're doing so that we're not blindsided by something over here that's happening in one of those other worlds. There's crossover potential.But I always looked at it like opportunity rather than obligation.And so when we have in our, you know, in our series, we do have, you know, (Daniel) Malloy from Interview (with the Vampire) and Raglan James from Interview."
"Because not because we go, oh, it'd be a great opportunity to cross pollinate, but more because they really fit the plot we were telling.We would be ecstatic to have somebody from Mayfair Witches with that same rule that, you know, that it works for them and it works for us.Just if it works. All right. Thank you so much for your time. Enjoy the rest of the San Diego Comic-Con. I hope you enjoy Malaga."
"Thank you very much. Thank you so much, my friend."