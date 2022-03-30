GRTV News - Capcom study shines a light on Japanese and Western player tendencies

Based on how they liked to play Resident Evil: Requiem.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking a little bit about tendencies in the video game world. Quite an interesting report's come out actually that I think has put together some data in quite an interesting way. So they've taken the way that people play Resident Evil Requiem, or the demo of Resident Evil Requiem, at both Gamescom and at both Tokyo Game Show to see how the different audiences of both major conferences like to play the video game. The reason they've done this is because Resident Evil Requiem obviously supports both first and third person gameplay and it's interesting because it shows that one audience prefers third person and one audience prefers first person. So let's dive on in and take a look at which tendencies are which. So yes, Japanese gamers still prefer third person and Westerners are more prone to liking first person. This was revealed by Capcom after they analysed how Gamescom and Tokyo Game Show visitors have been playing Resident Evil Requiem. So there is an old truth in the world of video games that Japanese gamers prefer to play third person titles while Western gamers prefer first person. But this is something people have been saying for two decades. So is it really true in 2025? The answer seems to be that this is still the case. The source at this time is Capcom, which revealed in an interview with Den Fanimiko Gamer, thanks Automaton, that visitors to the German gaming fair Gamescom who tested the Resident Evil Requiem demo that was available mostly opted for first person. The same demo is also available to try at the Tokyo Game Show, but here visitors mainly chose to play in third person instead."
"We don't have any figures on how big the differences are, but we would still think that the differences are at least somewhat smaller than they were 20 years ago. But the old truth is still true today. Japanese gamers prefer third person while Western gamers prefer first person. Does this apply to your gaming habits? It's interesting to think about it like that because I don't know where I'd lie on that spectrum. I think with Resident Evil it's an interesting topic because I would just play Resident Evil in the way that it's made. So, you know, for Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 3, third person suits it. Resident Evil Biohazard and Village, it's been built for first person gameplay, so you play in first person, but Resident Evil Requiem offers both. So how would I play that ultimately when the game comes out in late February? I'd like to say that I'd choose third person because it feels more fitting for Resident Evil, but that being said, horror games are scarier in first person because you're in the body of the character and it's easier to become immersed in the gameplay and fearful of it, whereas in third person you can peek around corners and whatnot. So it is an interesting thing to talk about. As for how this reflects other video games, I wouldn't necessarily say that you see more, these days at least, you see more first person or third person games from either sort of Western or Asian developers. It's probably somewhat still more third person for Asian developers for the simple reason that they do produce a lot of JRPGs, whereas Western developers produce a lot of things like shooters, which, you know, they're both genres that fit first person and third person in very different ways."
"But yeah, I don't know, it's interesting because I think that maybe for the average consumer this probably does still hold true, that first person is probably the one of choice for Western players, whereas third person is the way to play for Japanese gamers. But it will be interesting to see how this reflects the full player base when Resident Evil Requiem launches, because if Capcom's done this study over Gamescom and Tokyo Game Show, it will absolutely do, or it'll be tracking this information when Resident Evil Requiem launches as well in late February. So we'll stay tuned to hear more about it, but let us know what you think about it in the comments below. Where do you lie on the spectrum of first to third person? Are you more of a first person player? Are you more of a third person player? Are you somewhere in the middle? Let us know about it all in the comments below. Otherwise, that's all the time I have, so I'll see you all in the next GRTV News tomorrow."