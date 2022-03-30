A new LOTR third-person action game is apparently on the way.
"We've got, I would say, a bit less of a big story than we had yesterday. Yesterday was absolutely groundbreaking and we will be talking about that EA acquisition for some time to come, but we do have a report that a new game set in Middle Earth could soon be on the way to compete potentially with the likes of Hogwarts Legacy. So you might be thinking, well, Warner Bros. owns both the Lord of the Rings IP and the Harry Potter IP, so how is this competing?Well, actually Embracer Group owns the rights to the Lord of the Rings video games, which would mean that they could technically be in competition with each other because WB Games and Avalanche Studios obviously are not part of Embracer. But in any case, let's jump in the gun a bit here, because let me give you the details about this game, which there aren't many, I'll be honest, but apparently sources close to the game speaking with Insider Gaming said that there's been a game, a new Lord of the Rings third person action game in the works for quite some time now and it has been partly funded by the Abu Dhabi investment office as well. Embracer, Revenge and other studios are also said to be close to the game with funding in parts as well. The Abu Dhabi fund is apparently around $100 million, which is a lot of money given to this game, but considering if Embracer wants it to be something to challenge the likes of Hogwarts Legacy, which sold millions and millions of copies, you'd probably want something more akin to that. We'll have to see in terms of mechanics and what the game is actually seeking to be, but if it's a competition with Hogwarts Legacy, you'd imagine that they're going for a similar sort of idea to the Harry Potter game, which was give people the Harry Potter experience that they wanted, you know, the experience of going to be a student at Hogwarts through the eyes of a brand new character in a brand new time for the world. So we would probably not see the events of the movies take place because you might not be able to influence those events, considering you would be a different character, a self-made character, but we would have to see, to be honest. As I say, apparently this game has been in development for quite some time and if that's true, you'd imagine it would be true because apart from the Lord of the Rings Golem, which you can see here, we've not actually seen much from when Embracer acquired the rights to the Lord of the Rings IP for video games back in 2022. So, again, there's a lot to be done with this IP and there's a lot of potential there and I think Hogwarts Legacy is proving that people do want to still engage with traditional fantasy worlds and they definitely want to feel like they are a part of it, as shown by creating their own little students at Hogwarts."
"Embracer has refused to comment, basically saying we do not comment on rumours and speculation, which doesn't necessarily pooh-pooh these rumours, nor does it give them credit. So, again, there's not really much to go on here, but it would seem highly unlikely that Embracer isn't working on anything. I know there's a double negative there, sorry about that, but it's likely that Embracer is working on something. A third-person action Lord of the Rings game, I mean, it's done well beforehand. Shadow of War, Shadow of Mordor, Lord of the Rings Conquest, all of those games are very, very fondly remembered. Lord of the Rings Golem, not so much. Keep it away from Golem, keep it away from stealth and perhaps we'll have a winner. But, yeah, let me know what you want to see from a potential Lord of the Rings game, if you think it would be able to compete with Hogwarts Legacy, and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news. Goodbye."