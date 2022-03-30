GRTV News - Electronic Arts has just been acquired by PIF, Silver Lake and Affinity Partners for 55 billion dollars

This is an historic acquisition for gaming.
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and the wider Gamereactor network as a whole."
"So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more.Without further ado though today, we're going to be talking about a massive, massive piece of news."
"EA has officially been acquired by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, Silver Lake and Affinity Partners for 55 billion dollars.Now as I'm not as exactly clued in as Alberto is here, I'm probably just going to read a lot of this word for word because this is stuff that we don't really want to get wrong."
"But as he's said here, there's been a lot of rumours over the weekend of EA possibly being acquired and possibly going back to being a private company with a massive amount of money coming its way from the Saudi Public Investment Fund, the PIF, so I should say Silver Lake and Affinity Partners who have all reached an agreement to require 100% of EA paying around $210 per share which represents a 25% premium to the stock."
"The transaction has been completed in cash and now holds EA at a stock market value of around 55 billion euros, the largest all cash transaction in history which is incredibly huge.That means it's not been paid for in sort of like shares for shares or anything like that."
"That has been bought as you might go and buy, for example, a car but even then you're likely to finance a car, let's say a TV or a bottle of milk, you know.Anyway we do have a statement here from Andrew Wilson, President and CEO of Electronic Arts, our creative and passionate teams at EA have delivered extraordinary experiences to hundreds of millions of fans, created some of the world's most iconic IPs and generated significant value for our company."
"This moment is a great recognition of their remarkable work, going forward we will continue to push the boundaries of entertainment, sports and technology, opening up new opportunities together with our partners.We will create transformative experiences to inspire generations to come, I'm more excited than ever about the future we're building."
"We also have a statement from the Deputy Governor and Head of International Investments at PIF, Turkey Alno Weyze, I'm probably mispronouncing that, I'm very sorry to Turkey, PIF enjoys a unique position in the global video games and eSports sectors, creating and supporting ecosystems that connect fans, developers and creators with intellectual property."
"PIF has demonstrated a strong commitment to these sectors and this partnership will help drive EA's long-term growth while maintaining, while driving, sorry, innovation in the industry on a global scale.So this has been approved by EA's Board of Directors, this is going ahead and is expected to close in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2027 upon securing the required regulatory approvals and EA shareholder approval."
"Following the closing of the transaction, EA's common stock will no longer be listed on any public market and EA will exit Nasdaq, which is huge.What this means for gamers is a bit unknown but I think we'll get into that a little bit later as we have yet again another quote here from Jared Kushner, CEO of Affinity Partners."
"Electronic Arts is an extraordinary company with a world-class management team and a bold vision for the future.I admire their ability to create iconic and enduring experiences and as someone who grew up playing their video games and now enjoys them with his children, I'm excited about what the future holds."
"Luis A. Ubinas, Lead Independent Director of EA's Board of Directors, said the board carefully evaluated this opportunity and concluded that it offers attractive value for shareholders and benefits all stakeholders.We are pleased that this transaction will generate immediate and secure cash value for our shareholders while strengthening EA's ability to continue to build the communities and experiences that define the future of entertainment."
"So yeah, this will spend some time under review as we saw with Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard.It's worth noting again though that as this was a sort of cash-based investment that we will likely maybe not see as much scrutiny, especially considering that the PIF, Affinity Partners and Silver Lake are not Microsoft as Microsoft already owned the Xbox platform which a lot of the scrutiny for Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard was about a monopoly being formed in the gaming sector which was, if we think about it, almost laughable considering how behind Xbox is in terms of its market share right now despite the fact that with Game Pass and things like that it still continues to make a lot of money, it's just not in any way trying to monopolise gaming as it is, if anything, moving a lot of its games and exclusives over to other consoles and platforms."
"But yeah, we'll have to see how this affects EA, I don't think it's going to be really noteworthy until a couple of years have gone by.Right now EA is looking forward to the launch of Battlefield 6.EA has also been, for years now, the main producer of a lot of sports titles like EA Sports, FC especially is probably the main one there that you'd look to when you're looking at big games that the PIF, Silver Lake, Affinity Partners are looking to take advantage of."
"We'll have to wait and see, as I say though, how important this is but I think it is one of the biggest pieces of gaming acquisition news that we've seen ever, perhaps only seconded by the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft.So we'll have to see, as I say, but it is big news, it is big news, I'm still a bit stunned I think by the fact that EA has just been acquired in this way, considering that it is one of the biggest names in gaming today, but we'll just know in the future what's going to happen with it."
"Let me know what your predictions are for the future of EA, do you think this is a good move or a bad move for the company, and I'll see you tomorrow for some more JLTV news, goodbye."