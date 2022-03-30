Gamereactor

Red Dead Redemption 2

GRTV News - Is Red Dead Redemption 2 Rockstar's greatest achievement?

Founder Dan Houser certainly believes so.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be talking a little bit about Rockstar and about what one of the Rockstar founders believes is one of the greatest creations, or rather what is the greatest creation the developer has ever built. During an appearance at LA Comic Con over the weekend, which is trying to stay in touch with all these different Comic Con events, it's becoming like an absolute challenge because not only was LA Comic Con happening over the weekend, but also San Diego Comic Con Malaga, so lots of different Comic Cons. But over in LA, Dan Howser, who is regarded as one of the founders of Rockstar, spoke in a panel and mentioned that he spoke about which game he thinks is Rockstar's greatest achievement to date. And naturally, when you're considering it's the most recent game they've put out, it's probably not a surprise, but it is pretty much a masterpiece, so take what you will."

"So yeah, Dan Howser names Red Dead Redemption 2 Rockstar's greatest achievement. Rockstar Games has delivered a string of unforgettable hits over the years, from the obvious Grand Theft Auto juggernaut to cult favourites like Bully and even Table Tennis. So yeah, Rockstar has churned out plenty of knockout titles over the years, and not just the obvious ones like Grand Theft Auto, but also gems such as Bully and Table Tennis. But which game is truly their greatest work? That question was put to Dan Howser, one of Rockstar's co-founders during LA Comic Con. His reply? Red Dead 2, I think, was the best thing that I worked on. The best single kind of realisation of open world storytelling, thematic consistency and understanding how the games are assembled to take you on an emotional journey. Howser explained that while the GTA series may be Rockstar's flagship franchise, nothing has matched the emotional and technical heights of Red Dead Redemption 2. As he put it, the game blends every element into a rival, deeply affecting whole. Whether Grand Theft Auto 6 can top that Wild Blast masterpiece remains to be seen. Which Rockstar game stands out as your favourite? I think it's hard to dispute that. Again, the Grand Theft Auto series is always going to be immensely popular and Grand Theft Auto 6 no doubt will be a technical achievement in itself if it matches what we've seen from Rockstar in the past. But there's something about Red Dead Redemption 2 and the way that it ties everything together into a cohesive whole. I don't think that Grand Theft Auto has ever matched that and I'd be surprised if Grand Theft Auto 6 does match that. I think it'll have its own strengths in different ways. But yeah, Red Dead Redemption 2 stands out to me as still one of the finest games ever created and it really set the precedent for video games as a whole. I think you're still seeing open world games try to live up to it. There's only really been the Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom, Zelda titles that have really offered an open world."

"You could argue Elden Ring as well I guess. But there have only been a handful of games since Red Dead Redemption 2 that have ever offered an experience of a similar calibre.
Granted, Breath of the Wild I think did come out before Red Dead 2 but because you know how long Rockstar have been working on a game, you can't say that Red Dead Redemption 2 was particularly inspired by Zelda because they're probably being worked on. Red Dead Redemption 2 has probably been worked on longer than Zelda. Anyway, the point is that Red Dead Redemption 2 is an absolute monster of a game and to say that it's Rockstar's greatest achievement to date, I don't think it's a particularly critical or I don't think it's even particularly conflicting of a thing to say. So I'd agree with Dan Howser in regards to that. The question now is again whether or not Grand Theft Auto 6 can knock it off its pedestal. I personally don't think it will when it comes to overall experiences even though Grand Theft Auto 6 will be an absolute monster when it launches at the moment in May 2026 but we'll see about that. But yeah, that's all the time that I have on today's episode of GRTV News but I'll be back tomorrow for the next one of the week so stay tuned and I'll see you all on the next one."

