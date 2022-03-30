GRTV News - ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X prices confirmed

Despite some high prices, the pre-orders just sold out on these handheld PCs.
"Hello, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always, going through the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, media, whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News, and in the wider Gamereactor Network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor, wherever you get it from, for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news, and of course so much more, without further ado, today, we're talking the Xbox ROG, sorry, Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally, the prices of which have been confirmed, and also, breaking as we've literally just started this video, as I saw in my emails just now, they've already sold out on the Xbox storefront, so, the Xbox ROG Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally, I'm just going to call, you know what I mean, when I'm talking about it, you know what I mean, so I'm just going to call it whatever, as long as I say Xbox and Ally and ROG in the same sentence, I'm pretty sure there's no way that I could be misconstrued in that fact, but anyway, it's going to be Xbox's handheld sort of PC, where you can use it as a Game Pass machine, you can use it as its own sort of like Steam Deck like device, and you can basically, as I said, challenge the Nintendo Switch, the Steam Deck, all of these other handheld gaming devices, these portable devices that have been taking over the PC market in recent years, however, Xbox has entered at a pretty high price point, with the normal ROG Xbox Ally not costing too much compared to some other handheld PCs, we're looking at £599.99 in terms of US Dollars, £499 and €599, that's quite a pretty penny for a handheld PC, considering that you can get a Steam Deck OLED for about the same price, 1TB as well, which is, the 512GB is way smaller, but yeah, we'd have to, when we've got the models which we will have, we'll be able to talk about the tests and how they match up to the Steam Deck, but if you want to talk about something way above the Steam Deck's price, it's the ROG Xbox Ally X, which has a price tag of $999.99, $1000, that's more than an Xbox Series X, that's more than a PS5 Pro, that is about as much as you'd expect to spend on a low to mid-level gaming tower nowadays, or £799 or €899. So, first of all, it's actually quite nice to see that the US Dollars tag is not just the same throughout, because in the past we've seen a lot of companies take an international approach to this, basically, if you're in the West, you're paying the dollar price, no matter what your currency is, so the PS5 Pro, for example, if you wanted to spend that in pounds, you would actually be paying way more than an American customer in dollars because of the way the exchange rate works, the same with graphics cards, the same is true for a lot of tech, and it has been very, very annoying, so at least we see a bit of a discount here, you're probably still going to be paying more than $1000 if you buy it in pounds, but the pre-orders have opened today, and they are already sold out for this thing, and it launches on the 16th of October, so it's already proving to be a pretty popular item, even if it is one of the most expensive handheld gaming devices we've ever seen. Whether the performance will match what Xbox is hoping for, what consumers are hoping for, we'll have to wait and see, there's a lot of hype around it, there's a lot of hype around taking a Game Pass machine on the go, because it's basically like a PlayStation Portal, but if it was good, because if you've got a Game Pass subscription and you've got this thing, you've basically got loads and loads of games in your hand, it can also run Steam, it can also run loads of stuff that you would want to basically have in a handheld gaming PC, but we'll see, we'll have to see how well it does in terms of performance, because already in sales it seems to have done pretty well, despite this monstrously high price point. Are you one of the people who's pre-ordered an Xbox ROG Ally X or just Ally? What are you expecting out of it? Are you hoping that it can replace your Steam Deck? Are you hoping that it can beat the Steam Deck? Let me know all that and more, and I'll see you soon for some more GRT news, goodbye."