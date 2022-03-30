GRTV News - Doug Bowser to step down as Nintendo of America boss

Devon Pritchard will be taking over duties at the helm of the company.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV news. Today we're gonna be talking about Nintendo because some quite surprising news broke very recently in regards to the leadership of Nintendo of America. Nintendo is this quite an unusually shaped company because there is the bosses over in Nintendo Japan where you know the company was founded and is properly headquartered but then Nintendo of America has its own boss as well."
"Nintendo of Europe or whatever doesn't have or it does but it doesn't have as like sort of as high profile of figures in that role but the Nintendo of America boss is looked at as quite a big figure in the gaming industry and throughout the years you know it's been Reggie Pilsen for for some good time and then it was passed over to Doug Bowser and now Doug Bowser's leaving as well which is kind of sad news because it's not very often you get a CEO whose name is the same as the main villain in your premier franchise. It's a whole thing but you know somebody called Doug Bowser leading Nintendo is perhaps the most fitting thing that could possibly be but that won't be the case for much longer and the person that's coming in while they'll be sort of breaking some expectations in a way I guess they won't have a Nintendo name unfortunately but anyway let's dive in it. So yeah game over for Bowser Nintendo of America's president logs out and it has unfortunately already been revealed who will be replacing unfortunately it's none of the Koopalings. So yeah it was almost too good to be true when Reggie Pilsen stepped down as American Nintendo boss just over six years ago and was succeeded by someone whose real name was Bowser, Doug Bowser. Although he has been a little more low-key than his almost outrageously charismatic predecessor he has been a popular leader who has been involved in developing Nintendo cinematic ventures and focus on dedicated Nintendo amusement parks among other things. But now it's time for him to move up. Bowser writes on social media that Nintendo has been an integral part of my life for 44 years starting with Donkey Kong Arcade as a kid in college and that he feels privileged to have led the company. He will step down on December 31st and name his successor as Devon Pritchard. We assume Bowser Jr. was busy doing something else. He ends his post by writing that he wants to thank all of you for your passion and support of Nintendo and you can count on me to remain a Nintendo fan. What Bowser will do next remains to be seen and we're keeping our fingers crossed that he'll stay in the industry. There are plenty of gaming companies that would benefit from such expertise. Good luck Bowser with whatever happens next and we look forward to seeing what Pritchard will bring to the table. So yeah there's Doug. People probably recognize the face. Maybe you're not so familiar with the name somehow but you probably recognize Doug Bowser to some degree. So yeah Doug stepping down. I think Doug's tenure at Nintendo has been an interesting one because of the fact I don't think the games and I don't think the software and the video game sort of development side of things has been as strong as when Reggie was at the helm. But that being said you can't deny whatsoever that his his way to sculpt and expand Nintendo outside of the game sector has been you know almost unmatched. Again we've had all these amusement parks and theme parks that have popped up around the world. The movies obviously Super Mario the Super Mario Brothers movie came out but Super Mario Brothers Super Mario Galaxy movie is coming out in April and you know he set the groundwork for the Legend of Zelda live-action movie as well and no doubt there are other things in the works that we haven't heard about probably like a Metroid movie or something I don't know. But the point is that Doug Bowser I think has been vital in growing Nintendo's business beyond the game space and really setting itself up as this like truly enormous entertainment titan something that's not just locked into the video game space in the same way that I think at the moment really Xbox's you know PlayStation has managed to expand as well quite recently. But yeah Devin Pritchard is is coming in to replace Doug and Devin Pritchard will be I believe it's the first female CEO of Nintendo of America so quite an interesting signing there as well to bring on someone to to lead the company forward. Again a little bit disappointing that Devin's name is not related to a Nintendo character. As Jonas writes in the news piece it did feel too good to be true when Doug Bowser was named as the CEO because it just it just couldn't feel more right really could it. But yeah we'll have to see how Devin Pritchard's tenure as the head of Nintendo of America will help sculpt the future of Nintendo business and see how you know Devin's tenure becomes known whenever that eventually comes to an end.