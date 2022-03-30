GRTV News - Forza Horizon 6 announced and will take place in Japan

We got quite the surprise to round out Xbox's TGS Showcase this year.
"Without further ado though, today we're talking some exciting announcements from Xbox's Tokyo Game Show Showcase.So last night we had the PlayStation State of Play, today we have the Xbox Showcase.It's been quite an exciting time if you're following either of these two main sort of platform owners as Xbox has ended its Tokyo Game Showcase with Forza Horizon 6, which came as a bit of a surprise really because a lot of people you know are just playing Forza Horizon 5 now on the PlayStation as it released for that platform this year but it seems that Xbox isn't wasting any time in capitalising on its racing franchise as it noted that it is one of its best selling franchises basically, with Matt Booty closing us out at the end of the show."
"And Forza Horizon 6 by the way is heading to Japan.It's been one of the most requested locations for the series in quite some time and since its launch, but yeah we have the confirmation that it's going to be heading to Japan in 2026."
"That's the sort of vague launch window and adds yet another massive banger to the 2026 release calendar where we now have Marvel's Wolverine as of last night, we now have GTA 6, we have loads and loads of other games in Forza Horizon 6 as well adding to that.The press release does state that it's only coming to Xbox Series X, S and PC right now and it'll likely be a Game Pass game as well."
"There's no current information on whether it'll be coming to PlayStation or indeed Nintendo Switch 2.The only reason that we'd say something like this is obviously because Xbox has kind of been abandoning console exclusivity in recent years, especially with games like Oblivion Remastered coming out this year on PlayStation 5, Doom the Dark Ages coming out this year on PlayStation 5, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle coming out on PlayStation 5 and of course Forza Horizon 5 as I mentioned before has come out on the PlayStation 5 this year."
"And they've all done really well on that platform, incredibly well in fact.And so you'd imagine that Xbox might think, well perhaps we could sell some more copies on another platform by launching it on day one on launch day, however I'm not sure that's going to be the case here."
"But either way it seems to be a very exciting little development.We only got a cinematic teaser here which I'm going to let play in the background as we round off the video which showed a garage with a bunch of license plates basically from different locations that we've seen in the past."
"You've got Colorado, we have France, we have England at some point as well later down the line or Great Britain or the United Kingdom.And then we have Australia here as well with the little koala, doesn't that look cute.And then we eventually make our way over to the Japanese license plate where we then see the beautiful Mount Fuji in the background."
"Are you excited about Forza Horizon 6?Do you think this was enough to make the Xbox Tokyo Game Show showcase a winner?