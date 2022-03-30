GRTV News - Wolverine steals the spotlight at the State of Play

We've been shown a bunch of gameplay for the upcoming action title.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today as expected we're going to be talking a little bit about what happened at the State of Play last night. Now to me there was sort of, it was a very uneven show in a way because you had some really big exciting announcements and a lot of things I really could not care less about. It sounds a bit cruel to say but there are a lot of really small things that just, it felt like the pacing was all over the place. You started really strong with Saros and then it was a bit wavy then there'd be like Neo or something a little bit wavy then you'd finish with Wolverine and there'd be all these weird things in between like the PlayStation speakers which I don't really understand the purpose of having rechargeable speakers, it's kind of the last thing that I need to remember now to charge up my desktop speakers. But the point is there were some really big news stories that came out last night and Saros looks exceptional, it looks really, really exciting and if you want to read more about it and see the trailer and all that good stuff you can find it on your local Gamereactor region. But today we're going to be talking about Wolverine because I like Wolverine, I think he's a great character so let's crack on."
"Yes, Marvel's Wolverine looks violent and gritty in PlayStation's state of play gameplay.It looks like we're in for an adventure that seems like Uncharted on steroids in autumn 2026. So yeah, we've been waiting for a long while for an update on Insomniac's Wolverine title and thankfully this state of play presented just that. In a fresh trailer we get to see the violent and gritty gameplay in action and how Insomniac is looking to reflect the tendencies and trial and traits of the mutant X-Men character as he is known in the comics."
"We get to see the iconic yellow and black suit that Logan will wear, we get to see him cut and slice enemies to pieces using his adamantium claws, we get to see him travelling all over the world to Japan, Madripoor, America and more. We get to see him come across various faces like Omega Red and Mystique, see how he overcomes his patchy memory and we even get a teaser that he'll have to deal with the threat of a sentinel robot as well."
"Then after the trailer came to a close, Insomniac offered a developer diary insight that explored many of its further focuses for the game including how Liam McIntyre has been cast as Wolverine and how they won't shy away from blood and violence to ensure they deliver the most accurate version of the character they can. There is no mention as to whether Insomniac's Wolverine exists in the same universe as its Spider-Men but what we do know is that the game will be launching likely in a year's time as a release window of Autumn 2026 was promised. And again, I'm not going to show the trailers here but if you want to watch the gameplay one it's there, you want to watch the developer diary thing there which they're calling it behind the claws, it's there. And this is the lovely key art that they've now shared for the game."
"So yeah, Wolverine to me was maybe not the star of the show, I think it's right to say that Saros was the star of the show because it's the closest one that's coming up and also as well Housemarque has this really high level of quality that they put out and I think you look at Saros and to me it seems very Returnal coded and I'm really excited to see more of it. Plus it's coming out in March so it's like, you know, got to get excited for it because it's going to be here in less than six months. Wolverine's a year out but it's exciting because we haven't really heard much about the game. It's been almost, I would say concerningly quiet about the game but it looks like it's on its way here and if it's coming out next year we can probably expect Spider-Man or Insomniac to return to Spider-Man a year or so after that. Maybe it'll be, maybe they'll save the next Spider-Man game whether it's a Venom thing, whatever they do as like a PlayStation 6 launch title or something, who knows. But yeah, Wolverine looks good. It looks like they've really got the idea of the character right and I think one of the things I think a lot of people are concerned about with Wolverine was how it's going to, how Insomniac who, you know, typically make a lot of sort of open world games or games with sort of open levels like Ratchet and Clank, how they're going to do that with Wolverine and the gameplay, it kind of suggests that it's going to be more story-focused, more action-adventure-focused. I like that."
"I like having a core story that you can follow, sort of like what we're going to get next year as well with Marvel 1943 Rise of Hydra. I hope that's going to be the case because the gameplay made it seem like, again, some sort of really gritty and violent Uncharted type game where Logan would be going around the world and hunting down this story, probably trying to piece together his memory or something, who knows. But it looks exciting and I can't wait to see more of it. I would assume that we'll probably get the next update on Wolverine in 2026 now because, again, they don't have a release date yet, just Autumn 2026, so it's probably going to be October time. You look at this year and it's like Ghost of Yota is launching on the 2nd of October. That's probably the sort of same window that Sony are going to look for with Wolverine, unless they have other things in the pipeline, of which Sony's PlayStation 5 era has been a little bit steady, so I wouldn't necessarily think they would."
"But again, as more comes out about the game, we'll be sure to keep you posted. And yeah, for more on Wolverine, be sure to go and check out all the gameplay and see what you think about it as well. Let us know what you think about the gameplay in the comments. That's all the time I have, though. I'll be back for my final GRT news of the week tomorrow."
"So until then, I hope you enjoy the rest of your Thursday and I'll see you all in the next one."