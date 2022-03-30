Huawei Watch GT 6 & 6 Pro - Software Tour (Sponsored)

In this second video of two, it's time to look at Huawei's impressive Harmony OS for the Watch GT 6 line, which serves up industry-leading health and fitness features.
"We've previously taken a look at the hardware contained within and on the exterior of the Huawei Watch GT6 and the GT6 Pro, but now it's time to take a closer deep dive at what actually makes up a good smartwatch experience, which is obviously the software. And therein lies both health, sport and lifestyle. So let's take a closer look at what Huawei is bringing to the table this time around."
"Despite its stylish and classic design lines, Huawei's Watch GT6 series is a sport watch at its core. A major improvement behind the scenes is the battery that can last up to an amazing 21 days. As many sports modes do strain the battery, the custom-shaped one in Huawei's Watch GT6 series offers extra endurance as some modes also make use of Huawei's Sunflower system, which enhances GPS precision in measuring both position, distance and speed, something that would otherwise drain the battery very quickly. The cycling part of the watch has been dramatically improved and can now auto detect when you are cycling."
"It can now support you with virtual power measurement, which gives you a clear idea of your actual capacity without having to invest in expensive additional equipment, giving you advanced insights to plan your training in a professional way. If you do have an external power meter, you can connect it to the watch and also get your functional threshold data and have all of it in one place. It's not just cycling though, the Watch GT6 series has an extremely advanced trail run mode that takes elevation into account and displays all key metrics in real time, while skiing has been upgraded with 12 key metrics monitoring all essential aspects of your performance. The Pro version also has an impressive golf mode which supports map imports and vector maps that allows you to zoom in on the course, easily gauge distances and avoid green hazards, while the trail run function now supports estimated arrival at individual checkpoints. The Watch GT6 series even supports route import from third-party apps now. With increased health focus, the full detection helps you in the now, but the Watch GT6 series is able to track 12 emotional states of the wearer, as well as providing in-depth analysis of your overall body health. On top of having certified pulse wave arrhythmia support that is CE certified and pre-installed, telling your arterial fibrillation risk. This is in addition to HRV monitoring and stress detection. Huawei's workout modes are still among the most expensive on the market and there is a dedicated workout mode for all and a special tracking with associated metrics. Core functions like running, fitness and working out in the gym also benefit greatly from the plethora of monitoring and analysis that you get when pairing your Huawei Watch GT6 with the Huawei Health app, that naturally also monitors your sleep and is capable of advising you on how to sleep better. It's clear as day that the perfect smartwatch experience is that seamless blend of hardware, aesthetics and reliability and build quality and the software side, which gives you notifications reliably and tracks your health and your activities in a seamless lifestyle blend. So we here have demonstrated how the new Huawei GT6 series is doing that and you can look to our full reviews of these watches as well."