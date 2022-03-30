Huawei Watch GT 6 & 6 Pro - Hardware Tour (Sponsored)

In this first video of two, we take a look at the impressive hardware at the heart of the new Huawei Watch GT 6 line.
"Huawei's watch GT6 series is a modern take on a sports watch that doubles as an everyday smartwatch with every single feature, function and sensor available.This means it is available to combine top-tier tracking of both health metrics and sports tracking while also having up to three weeks battery life and endurance that is far ahead of the competition and is naturally compatible with both iPhone and Android phones. It comes in two lines and three variants, each in at least two different color schemes, the watch GT6 Pro, the GT6 46mm and the GT6 41mm. The 1.47 inch AMOLED display is bigger and with more narrow bezels and more than doubling brightness to 3,000 nits and thus making it viable even in full sunlight. The Pro version has premium materials like sapphire glass, nano ceramic backside as well as a titanium watch case. The series in total comes with a huge variety of new straps that better suit your specific use or fashion choice, be it a titanium metal strap, woven brown or green composite or perhaps a purple or black fluoroelastomer strap or even a Milanese or white vegan leather strap. The Huawei watch GT6 Pro is slightly bigger than its siblings meaning that a custom-shaped battery inside that vastly boosts the capacity enabling it to provide 21 days of battery with light use, 12 days of normal use and 40 hours of high load outdoor sports modes. The watch GT6 46mm watches use the same battery system while the 41mm version are slightly smaller so therefore also have slightly smaller batteries but still provide 14 days of light battery use, 8 days of normal use and 25 hours of high load use. Safety wise the watch GT6 series has full detection bringing with it enhanced sensors to long-term and overall health as both cardiovascular monitoring at professional level is supported alongside ECG analysis. Huawei's TruSense system doubles down on health measurements enabling much more precise information being fed to the user via sports and health apps and giving Huawei's own health app ample opportunity to provide the user with ultra precise feedback on all vital parameters. This is on top of those that are just good to know as the Huawei watch GT6 is able to measure just about every metric you will ever need for health and sports monitoring. The watch is also able to calculate your virtual power during cycling including wind resistance speed and gradients thus eliminating the need for additional expensive equipment but if you have a power meter you can connect and also get your FTP values to know your limits in more detail. However be aware that then the watch will also tell you directly if you are not an expert cyclist especially those that can do more than 300 watt FTP but for most cyclists like everyday commuters or more ambitious ones to semi-professional level the watch GT6 series will seriously support your journey. The advanced hardware and numerous sensors makes the Huawei watch GT6 your one-stop shop for all the monitoring and tracking hardware you will ever need. As you can plainly see and hear the Huawei GT6 series is way ahead of its competition both in terms of its actual features utilizing these sensors and this build quality but also on the software side which we'll take a closer look at in the next video. Let's jump right on ahead see you on the next one."