A Titanic evolution - Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion Gamescom 2025 interview with Marvelous

"Hi, Gamereactor friends, I'm Alberto Garrido, and I'm here in Gamescom 2025, it's Gamescom Day 2, and I'm here with Kenichiro Tsukuda-san, director, game director and head of studio to Daemon X Machina, Titanic Scion, I pronounced correctly, yeah? I just played a brief demo, exclusive for Gamescom, and I want to ask you, Tsukuda-san, in terms of, why can't you tell us about Daemon X Machina, Titanic Scion, in a general perspective, thank you so much."
"The most important element of this game is the freedom that users can have, so the users can freely combine the mechs that they want, and they can also move the ground and in the air really freely, so the freedom is the core element in this game.I already said, I used the control system with the controller, but it's possible to play with keyboard and mouse, right?And I think it probably fits better in that way, at least for me, but in terms of movement, in terms of combat, can you tell us what's the main features of the combat system in Daemon X Machina, Titanic Scion, thank you so much."
"So, in this game, you can choose and switch different types of equipments, and you can tailor the equipments according to enemies' weak points, but many users want to just play with the equipments that they like, so again, there is a freedom here.Okay, I already played the game, but I saw enemies really hard, I think, but at the same time, I think it can fit with newcomers for the action games, so can you consider this is Daemon X Machina, it's a good entry for the mecha action style games, what do you think about it?Even for newcomers, for mecha action games, they can definitely enjoy, so this version is available online, and all the story modes are available, so even if you are not very good at playing mecha action games, you can get help from other players, and as you progress, you can collect different equipments, and your power goes up, and also the character's skills improve, so both these elements will help you enjoy the game, and the game has RPG elements, which will be also enjoyable."
"Last question, when and where can we play Daemon X Machina Titanic Zeon, and thank you so much for joining us.So this game will be available on multi-platforms, including Switch 2, Playstation, Xbox, and Steam, and it will be released on the 5th of September, so I want as many people as possible to play.I promise I will try to improve my gameplay, and thank you so much for joining us today."
