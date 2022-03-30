Become legend - 13Z: The Zodiac Trials Gamescom 2025 intreview with Mixed Realms

We caught up with creative director Edrienne Torres to learn more about the action-adventure game that offers first-person shooter and free combat action.
"Hi, Gamereactor friends, I'm Alberto Garrido and this is Gamecom 2025, day 2.And I'm here with Edrienne, or Eddie, it is fine.So, I just played the Zodiac Trials, which is also known as 13Z, right?And it's like a roguelike, right?It's a roguelike action game with some Asian and Chinese tradition, if you want to say that."
"But also a huge quick game with some dodge, with some special attacks.But, Eddie, what can you tell us about the game?What is the Zodiac Trials?Okay, so 13Z, The Zodiac Trials, is an action roguelike hack-and-slash game based on the lore of the Eastern Twelve Zodiacs."
"So, in our game, you play the role of the plucky underdog who wants to challenge the existing Zodiacs and prove that you are worthy to be the 13th Zodiac.So, our game focuses a lot on verticality, fast-paced action, intense.So, yeah, if you like the chaotic type of action, I think 13Z is, I guess, the game for you."
"Alright, so, after every run, and you get defeated, of course, because this is a roguelike, you need to go back to our village, because I didn't explore too much of the village because we didn't have much time, but I see a blacksmith, I see some other buildings.This village, what is the point in the game?Okay, so, because our game is a roguelike game, every time you die in the game, you take something back with you, so you can get stronger for your future runs."
"So, for example, if you meet the existing Zodiac Guardians, you can meet them in the village.I think we haven't met them in our gameplay yet.And you can also unlock more skills right at the blacksmith, so that in your future runs, you can have more attack options to choose from, or you can unlock cosmetics, you can unlock basically a lot more content and even new characters."
"So, in terms of combat, I see a light attack, a heavy attack, an ultimate, you can say so.And I also see so many abilities and skills you can improve, improve, improve, improve.But in terms of, for example, enemies, do we have to defeat all of them?All the main bosses are also our teachers in the Zodiac Trials."
"Okay, so, the 12 Zodiac Guardians, they have different personalities.Some of them are pretty nice, like the dog, which you've already met, so they kind of want to help you win the Trials.But some of them are pretty snobbish, and they feel like you should stick to the tradition."
"And those are some of the bosses.So, the first four Zodiacs will be NPCs that will help you in your run.They will also give you challenges, but most of the time they will help you.But the latter eight are actually more of the bosses."
"So, the game will eventually have four acts.So, each act will have two mini-bosses and one of either the two Guardians assigned to that act.Yeah, so you have to beat all eight of them, basically.So, as you can see, the demos are available now."
"But, Eddie, please, tell us when we can try the full version of the game, if possible.And do you think about platforms?Okay. So, currently, we are thinking of launching on PC and on Xbox as well.We're still looking for..."
"Obviously, we'd love to port to other platforms, if there's an interest.And we're looking to launch into EA sometime next year.So, stay tuned for Game Reactor, because I'm sure I'm going to preview this game with the demo as well.Eddie, thank you so much for joining us today and have a nice Gamescom."
"Thank you for joining us and for your time."