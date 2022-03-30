GRTV News - Is Robert Pattinson starring in Hideo Kojima's Physint?

Do we have a lead for the upcoming action espionage game already?
"Without further ado though, today we're talking Hideo Kojima's Fizzint, we got the first sort of poster for it yesterday, we got official announcement of it earlier in the year I believe, if not last year and yet this game is still a very very long time away but that doesn't stop people speculating about it because as is everything with Kojima, there's usually a big name attached, we saw recently the first teaser for OD as part of this big event that was Hideo Kojima's Kojima Productions and the 10th anniversary celebrations of the company that he started after leaving Konami and in that OD trailer we saw Sophia Lillis and some incredible graphics showcasing the utterly terrifying looking OD which also features Hunter Schaefer as well. So it does seem, and we do have a track record of Kojima working with some quite big Hollywood celebrities, Margaret Qualley, Elle Fanning, Lea Sedo and of course Norman Reedus are in Death Stranding games and so it appears that there might be an even bigger name coming out of the woodwork to start in Fizzint. We got the first poster for Fizzint which shows a man with a silhouetted background of a sort of what looks like a possibly burning city state or at least there's some amber-y, smokey looking, ashy things on the side there, the tagline of here comes the feeling and then a white background on the side. People have zoomed in on the face and they think that it's Robert Pattinson."
"Now this wouldn't be incredibly out of the blue because as you can see in this picture here Robert Pattinson and Hideo Kojima have met on multiple occasions actually, there's a couple of pictures in there that you might be able to see of the meeting before and Kojima himself has said on a past occasion with meeting with Pattinson that he's talked about some pretty cool things so if they were working together on a video game it would be very very interesting. Some people have also pointed out that the guy in the main thumbnail looks a bit more like Eddie Redmayne. Personally I think it really could be either in terms of looks and it's also worth noting that this is a concept piece. Fizzint is a game that Hideo Kojima himself has confirmed that he's the only one working on it right now. It is almost definitely going to be for the next console generation specifically. It is almost definitely not going to be around here until 2030 at the earliest which means that in reality this is something that we shouldn't even really be concerning ourselves with or talking about right now. We're in 2025 as we speak. OD is going to be the next project from Kojima and that's still probably likely going to be a couple of years away considering he's just finished and wrapped and released Death Stranding 2 on the beach. However, that doesn't stop people from getting excited about what's next especially because it seems to be an action espionage game and Kojima obviously made a name for himself in the action espionage genre with Metal Gear Solid. However, by the point of 2030 Robert Pattinson is going to be in his 40s so you might think well maybe he's not the guy for action and espionage and doing loads of stunts and things like that but then again it's a video game and also Tom Cruise was doing stunts until his 60s so we'll have to wait and see. Do you think Robert Pattinson would be a good fit with Hideo Kojima? What would you want Fizzint to look like whenever it does release? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRT news. Goodbye!"