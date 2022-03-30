Razer Core X V2 (Quick Look) - Mobile desktop performance

This performance centre is able to supercharge your computer by offering Nvidia and AMD graphics all in a much smaller and easier to manoeuvre chassis.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.There are loads of instances where you might want a very powerful stationary setup for your PC, and you also want a package which you can bring with you on the go."
"Now, some people buy very, very powerful laptops, but those are power-hungry and they are also heavy, and some people buy a big, bulky stationary gaming computer or editing station that they want and then settle for a very cheap laptop.There are compromises everywhere, but if you want, let's say, something that kind of does it all, well then you would get a big monitor and something like this, an external GPU enclosure, and then you buy a laptop that supports that, and with a single Thunderbolt 5 cable, you turn your laptop into a fully GPU-equipped gaming station ready to do whatever it is you need to do when you are stationary."
"That is where the Razer Core is coming.They've done a Core before, and this is the Core X V2.Now, what this is, is, and this is where we have to sort of take a hard turn into where a lot of us here at the office don't really understand this particular model."
"This is just an enclosure.Now, I've removed the two thumbscrews, which is very nice.It's tool-free installation all around, so that means there are these two thumbscrews at the back, then you remove this outer cage here, and when you've done that, you see what this essentially is made of."
"So they have, it's pretty beautifully manufactured, I have to say.Razer usually does this well, and they've done this well here.So the logo is nice, the overall fit and finish, the metals that have been used to make this, it all works very well, and clearly manufactured to high standard."
"But this is what is inside your Core X V2 when you buy it.And you might already have spotted one clear difference between this and the older Core.That is, this comes with no power supply whatsoever.The older Core X came with a built-in 650-watt power supply."
"One could argue that with modern GPUs and their power requirements being higher, it would be very expensive for Razer to put in, let's say, a 1,000-watt power supply in here.But one could also argue that this kind of loses a little bit of its efficiency or its attractiveness when it does not come ready to support your GPU of choice out of the box."
"Because for one, it also means that you're going to have to install a power supply yourself, meaning mounting it and fitting it well.That means that, sure, it's still tool-free, but it's a lot more finicky.I, for one, would know how to insert a GPU of my choosing into the PCIe slot here, but I would not know how to go about fitting a power supply."
"So this becomes a very different job because Razer hasn't fitted it for me.So standard ATX power supplies can be fitted, and this board here is Thunderbolt 5 enabled, meaning there basically are no limits to the speed that can pass through from the external GPU that you've inserted here into your laptop, which will then see it as its own GPU and will utilize that to render frames for you in games or in productivity suites."
"There is a single really big, nice-looking 120mm fan right here, which obviously supplies the overall cooling to the inside of the cabinet.And obviously, your GPU of choice will also be supplied with its own cooling, but this is just to generate airflow inside the enclosure."
"And you get a little single cable strip here to make sure that you can wire everything correctly and make it look nice.This is not very see-through, so it's unclear how much you would need it.There is also seemingly no mesh included, which would sort through the finer dust particles that would enter into your GPU."
"Normally, if you buy something like a Fractal Meshify, for instance, that would be in there, but it's not here.These holes are small, meaning that it's hard to see through, but they're big enough for a lot of things to get through inside here."
"That is something that you should be mindful of as well.I would say that it's a bit of a problem not having a power supply in here.I would say it's an even larger problem when the price you're taking with no power supply is €410."
"That is pretty expensive for a 120mm fan and a PCIe 4 board right here.Sure, it's Thunderbolt 5, and that's mightily impressive and nice and all that stuff, but still, one could easily see these separate components be available for a lot less than that.And, since you have to fit the power supply yourself, you're going to have to assume that the person buying this will be able to do that."
"So who is this for?That is a bit of a tough question.PCIe 4, by the way, will also limit the bandwidth your card is able to run at, meaning that you might be."
"It's not something I'm willing to say directly, but we will fully review this.It might limit you right now, but it will certainly limit you going forward, where PCIe 5 would be the way to squeeze the most out of your card, because that's what it supports.So this comes out of the gate supporting last-gen PCIe standards, which is probably not a good thing for something that costs €410 and has no power supply built in."
"So, while Razer typically hits the mark with us as well, and elsewhere, we are a bit confused as to what the Core X V2 does and why it is fit together like it is.It's cool to have something like this.It's well-built, it obviously, as you can see it, and the semi-tool-free stuff here is really cool."
"Again, I'm just putting in these thumb screws.But again, I'm putting in the thumb screws after I have mounted my own power supply, which is not the easiest job of part of a PC build in general.So we're going to fully review this and see if I'm wrong."
"I might be.This is a quick look, first-hand impression, if you will.So hopefully I am.See you on the next one."