MSI gaming gear 2025
"Hello everyone and welcome to a very special presentation brought to you in collaboration with MSI that has launched a brand new series, as is quite conveyed by their similar packaging of awesome new accessories."
"MSI usually does one cool thing with their accessories because they rarely come up in the flagship discussion between other major manufacturers, but that is because they wholeheartedly choose that price to performance is the most important metrics for them.So a bunch of the things that I'm about to show you here are cheap as in I wouldn't like it's very different from person to person what constitutes a moment to moment purchase decision, but it is much cheaper than you would perhaps normally think regular accessory PC peripheral shopping can be."
"So let us start with the MSI Maestro 300 here, which is a budget friendly headset.Now I'm going to keep bringing up price over the course of this because it just makes a lot of sense.This is 56 euros."
"That is not a lot considering what a lot of people would normally think that they would need to spend on a brand new gaming headset.So that is really good all on its own.Now obviously MSI usually as well as price to performance go for lightweight things."
"That means that things are flexible, that they are stretchy and that they can then contort in order to fit your needs basically.So in this case your head.So lightweight high-res headset inside though you do find 40 millimeter Nydemium drivers, which is great."
"You do get these foldable ear cups, which means that they can store easily and also flex a little bit more so that you can find that perfect fit.There is these high-density foam ear pads here.You can have the mesh, which is on there right now."
"But as you can see when I open the packaging, you actually for your 56 euros, which I think is rather nice, you also get these protein leather versions right here, which simply snap on.You can see it right there."
"It is enhanced by NAMIC software, which is something that MSI have been using over the course of a long period of time.Now obviously it's wired as you can see.There is a detachable cardioid microphone as well, if that is what you would like."
"A lot of people seemingly also with a lot more expensive headsets actually prefer detachable microphones because they don't use them that often.So it is preferable to simply just have it in a little cupboard somewhere for when you need it and then just not having to deal with it when you don't."
"So detachable microphone, which is a cardioid microphone as well, the NAMIC software dimension as well.Pretty nice plastics used overall, which doesn't amount to big weight.And then the 40 millimeter diamond drivers for 56 euros."
"That is pretty nice overall.Let us move on swiftly to the Versa 300 Wireless Elite.We're going to go with price again, 56 euros as well for a wireless mouse.When we first received this and we knew we had to make this video, I thought it was going to be wired, but it obviously isn't."
"Now, I don't think this feels like a budget mouse all in all.So that means that it has 2.4 gigahertz wireless through a dongle.It also has Bluetooth, so it can do both of them, which usually you would buy like a, we've received a brand new sort of Harpy Ace edition from Asus, which is a lot more expensive than this and offers the same amount of connectivity."
"There is Omron switches right here, which is rated for 60 million clicks, which is great.I do think that it has a slightly ergonomic design.It is sculpted in such a way so it fits the hand.And there is this little grippy texture built into the plastic on the side."
"It weighs 65 grams, which used to be like, that's two years ago, flagship level, like 150 euros.For instance, now you can get it for a third of that price.It's certified for NVIDIA Reflex as well with 200 hours of rated battery life."
"There is slight RGB here and there in the diamond light grips.And it uses a Pixar 3395 DM optical sensor, which is rated for 2600 or 26,000 DPI.So for 56 euros, that is a steal, I'm going to have to say.So let's move on."
"We've eliminated two of our four items.So let us go with the controller, which obviously is very interesting for a lot of people who are looking to step up their gaming on PC, because I do believe this is mainly made for PC."
"Now, I should state right off the bat, again, to do price, that this is depending on retailer around 54 euros, pretty cheap for a controller as well.And certainly not something you can get an Xbox series controller for a PC or a DualSense as well."
"20 hours worth of rated battery life.It uses dual level Hall effect triggers, which is something that did become very important due to sort of drift and overall just the optical sensors just becoming loose over time.So with Hall effect, you do dodge that potential problem."
"There's also haptic feedback, which is great, and dual vibration, all good, essentially.There's also two extra buttons here, which is obviously programmable, and it swaps between regular wireless and Bluetooth as well.There's an anti-slip texture all over the controller, which makes it a lot grippier, I would say."
"And it supports a 3.5 millimeter headphone jack down here, which is great.As I said, you can go 2.4 gigahertz, you can go Bluetooth, or you can go with a stable USB type C connection, whatever you like.But still, 54 euros, that is pretty good as well."
"So if you're looking for a budget-friendly controller, which doesn't skimp on features, that might be the way to go.Now, ultimately, what a lot of people would consider to be passe are not important, but actually does play a rather big role in overall efficiency and sort of your effective output on a PC would be your mouse pad."
"Again, doesn't sound all that interesting, but I promise you that it does matter.This is the Agility GD21.It has a silky smooth surface with a nice finishing touch at the edges.You can really feel the quality of the stitching here."
"Now, obviously, if you don't like the dragon motif, well, that is going to be a challenge.I particularly don't really mind it.It does have an anti-slip rubber base here, meaning essentially if you put it down, it's not really going to go anywhere."
"That feels very sort of par for the course now, but it wasn't too long ago when these were sliding more about.There is also a soft touch to it, which feels very nice because you have to think about it's not only how the mouse glides over the surface, it is also your wrist essentially coming into contact with this fabric."
"Well, for hours a day if you're a really aggressive player.It'll debut, I think, at around 20, 22, 24 euros, but we did manage to find it while we were doing research for this video for around 14 euros.So with these all in, you can almost spend like 120, 150 euros to get all of this."
"And that would be as much as you would purchase like a flagship wireless mouse from some manufacturers.So that is really the promise of MSI.They feel like they can offer you quality accessories at a fraction of the price.So for much more for MSI, stay tuned to Game Ranger."
"Bye."