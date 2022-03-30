GRTV News - Borderlands 4 delayed on Nintendo Switch 2

The upcoming version of the game will not be launching in early October as planned.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News.Today we're not going to be talking about the state of play, because we'll be talking about that tomorrow most likely, with the show happening later this evening."
"Instead we're going to be talking about something that happened overnight, which relates to Borderlands 4.The game is out on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S, and Gearbox made a promise that it was going to launch on Switch 2 on October 3rd."
"I always somewhat felt unsure about that, because of the performance of the game on the sort of more competent platforms, or more powerful platforms.And lo and behold, it looks like Gearbox wasn't so comfortable with launching the game on Switch 2 right now either, as it has been delayed and indefinitely at that."
"So yeah, Borderlands 4's Nintendo Switch 2 version has been indefinitely delayed, Gearbox explains it's committed to ensuring we deliver the best possible experience to our fans.So considering the technical issues that Borderlands 4 players have reported on, PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S, it's not exactly much of a surprise to hear that the Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game will not be hitting its proposed October 3rd release date."
"In a post on X, Gearbox explains that the launch has been delayed indefinitely, a decision it does not take lightly and something that is happening to ensure the game gets additional development and polished time as it's committed to ensuring we deliver the best possible experience to our fans."
"With this delay in mind, and seemingly not being a short one at all, pre-orders for the version on Switch 2 have been cancelled and refunds will be happening automatically for digital sales starting from September 26th.Physical purchasers will need to contact their relevant retailer."
"As for when Switch 2, the Switch 2 version might launch, Gearbox does state that it intends to debut the version around the same time that it brings cross-save to all versions of Borderlands 4, but as for a firm date, all we are told is the following.Our hope is to also better align this release with the addition of cross-saves, which we are working on and recognise is very important."
"We will update you all on the new release timing once we've fully adjusted our plans.Gearbox signs off by adding, we greatly appreciate the feedback, support and patience of our fans and community.It's truly what keeps us going."
"Maybe they have a few tricks that they're pulling out of their sleeves with this version of the game, but an indefinite delay where they've also cancelled all pre-orders.They haven't said when it's coming.They've just said that it's coming with the cross-save."
"Well, hopefully it's coming with the cross-save additions, which we also don't have a date for.All of these things, to me, point towards the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Borderlands 4 running pretty poorly.And it also, to me, probably, I mean, again, Borderlands 4's performance isn't great across the board, but it probably also does show some cracks in the Nintendo Switch 2 as well."
"Because we always, I've had this question about, you know, at launch it runs Nintendo games great and Nintendo Switch 1 continues to run Nintendo games pretty well.But the big question is how it handles third party games where, you know, developers aren't as, they're not as capable of optimising their games as Nintendo are for the platform that they're releasing games on."
"And to me, this already starts begging the question of the Nintendo Switch 2 is very new.It's probably going to be here for five, five plus six years or something like that, at least."
"And already we're seeing question marks about how it's running some of the recent games, the ones that are designed for current gen consoles.And bear in mind as well, we are getting very, very close to a new generation of PlayStation and Xbox consoles too."
"So a lot of moving parts here.But the key thing to note is that Borderlands 4 will not be coming out on Switch 2 in October as planned.It probably won't be coming to Switch 2 in 2025 if I had to guess either."
"This to me looks like quite a long delay.Meaning if you've been waiting for the game on Switch 2, first of all, I wouldn't buy it on Switch 2.I'd buy it on a platform that's a little bit more powerful because it is a very demanding game to run."
"But if you have been waiting for that version of the game, just know that you're gonna have to wait a lot longer by the sounds of things.But yeah, that's all the time that I have.Again, I'll be back now tomorrow for the next GRTV News and tomorrow's one will most likely be talking about something that's happening at the State of Play later this evening."
"So yeah, if you're looking for some PlayStation News, stay tuned for that."