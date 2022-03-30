Call of Duty: Black Ops 7's multiplayer reveal has taken place and we've got loads of fresh details.
Hi there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex
So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more.Without further ado though today, we're talking Call of Duty Black Ops 7, the multiplayer reveal has officially happened and we've got some details to dig into here as Ben's written in a lovely little news piece for us.
"So you might be thinking that Call of Duty Black Ops 7 is on a bit of a back foot this year as we've sort of seen massive success and massive hype around Battlefield 6 but because COD is COD, there's still a load of interest in the upcoming Call of Duty Black Ops 7 as you can see."
"But what is it going to feature?Well there's going to be zombies, there's going to be multiplayer, there's going to be the campaign as you could expect which is interesting that they'll not go into zombies quite yet."
"We've had a bit of campaign sort of information given to us and the multiplayer reveal was last night but zombies is going to be its own sort of event as well but we did hear that there's going to be a classic zombies mode as well as the new zombies mode which will be interesting as people do remember zombies very very fondly from sort of years past from World at War all the way to today."
"But yeah the multiplayer is going to have 18 maps, over 30 weapons, weapon build sharing, weapon prestiges, 20 score streaks and next level, Omni Movement.So Omni Movement was introduced fairly recently in COD and it's been some sort of a controversial topic for a lot of players as it's something that definitely adds a lot of faster pace to the gameplay and something that definitely adds more variety in terms of movement but some people like the old school ways of running and gunning as they used to."
"But while Battlefield 6 gets slower, COD is going to be getting faster.There's going to be wall jumps, faster sprinting and an enhancement to the body shield mechanic.So again if you like this stuff you're probably going to like more of Omni Movement but if you don't like this stuff perhaps we'll see more of a devotion towards Battlefield going ahead."
"But anyway the maps that we're going to be seeing day one are Scar, Homestead, Blackheart, Den, Colossus, Toshin, Flagship, Mission, Tide, Retrieval, Paranoia, The Forge, Exposure, Mission, Edge, Cortex, Imprint, Raid, Express and Hijacked.So that's a pretty good list and that's a lot of set up to have on day one especially because it'll allow players to really see the variety of Black Ops 7."
"There's loads more details in the Call of Duty blog as Ben writes here but we've got mainly the main stuff here.But there are a couple of betas happening next month so if you actually want to check out the game for yourself and see what's going on then from the 2nd to the 5th of October they'll be for people who've pre-ordered the game and then for all players you'll be able to check it out between the 5th and 8th of October."
"So like Battlefield 6 there's going to be a test out period that's going to be coming a lot closer to Call of Duty Black Ops 7's launch which is in November but still there's going to be a lot of excitement as people are going to be heading into these beta periods and seeing whether they stack up to the Battlefield 6 beta, whether the hype still remains as high."
"There's no doubt really that COD will probably beat Battlefield when it comes to sales because it's just more of a well-known franchise that has kept itself consistently running and it's always beaten Battlefield in the past but right now it seems that the ball is definitely in EA's court still for the hype around Battlefield 6."
Call of Duty Black Ops 7's multiplayer