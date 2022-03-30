GRTV News - Metroid Prime 4: Beyond's rumoured production budget has been shared

The game will be one of Nintendo's more expensive efforts.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking about one of the more anticipated games later this year, which is Metro Prime 4 Beyond.The reason why we're talking about the game today is a rumour has started doing the rounds that basically looks into how much it has cost Nintendo to make this game. And while it might seem quite steep, the number, especially for a Nintendo game, I think it's actually probably somewhat accurate considering how long that Metro Prime 4 Beyond has been in production. So anyway, let's dive on in."
"So yeah, Metro Prime 4 Beyond is estimated to have cost $100 million to develop. After eight long years of delays and restarts, Metro Prime 4 will finally arrive on December 4th.So yeah, eight years have passed since Metro Prime 4 Beyond was first announced. So the fact that the game now finally has a locked in launch date, December 4th, feels almost unreal. But it also raises the obvious question, how much has the development of this problem ridden title really cost? According to rumours, we're not talking small change, rather close to $100 million. That figure comes from sources contacted by YouTuber Kiwi Talks, who also claims Nintendo will need to sell almost 5 million copies of the game just to break even."
"That's a hefty investment. For Nintendo, the message is clear. Metro Prime 4 has to sell incredibly well. Historically, the Metroid series has never been a runaway commercial hit with about 3 million copies sold of Metroid Dread and just under a million for Prime Remastered.So while 5 million units are certainly possible, it's going to be a challenge. What do you think? Smash hit or financial flop? And here at the bottom is where, this is the bit here, it's just below where the show more thing is. It says Prime 1 costs about so much money to make and Prime 4 costs this. So yeah, it seems like quite a large amount of money that. But when you think that Metroid Prime 4 Beyond has been in development for a long while, you know, it's been, it's one of those games, you don't want to say that it's been in development hell, because development hell implies, you know, something along the lines of Beyond Good and Evil or Vampire the Masquerade, Bloodlines 2, where it's been handed off to multiple different developers and it's gone, you know, it's gone through loads of different iterations over the years. Nintendo just takes a long time to develop games and Metroid Prime 4 Beyond is perhaps one of the biggest examples of that because it has been in development for like a good decade at this point. And typically speaking, when it comes to video games, especially Nintendo things that probably use their own in-house engines, a lot of the fees that are going to be incurred are going to be salaries. So when you think the amount of money that this game is going to cost, it's probably going to be 10 years worth of developer salaries. Like close to 100 million is probably somewhat on point, really. When you think about the, I don't know, 10s, 100, 100 plus developers are going to be working on this game. He mentions there that to be successful you need to sell 5 million units and I think that's including marketing costs on top of that because typically the production budget, like movies, doesn't include the marketing budget. So it's probably about twice that for the marketing. So you're probably looking at, again, a game that's probably going to cost Nintendo 200, 250 million to cost, which is where the 5 million sales has come from because if the game's priced at about 50 pound, if you sell 5 million units you get 250 million. So that's where that's come from. Again, Nintendo as well though is one of those few developers that probably looks at games in the same way as Remedy where it doesn't need to come out of the gates and shift, you know, 5 million units. It doesn't need to have a life cycle like Monster Hunter Wilds, for example, which comes out, sells a ton of units and then just plummets off a cliff. Because this is going to be one of the big sort of Nintendo games, probably the next decade, you probably won't see another numbered Metroid Prime game for a long while after this one. Nintendo can be quite content and solace with the fact that it will continue selling over the years. So I don't think they're necessarily too worried about recouping its budget. Even if, you know, after the first few months or something like that, people will probably call it a flop if it doesn't sell a lot of copies at launch. But I anticipate that it will, especially because it's launching in a very uncrowded December window. You know, it's on its own at the moment, really, in December, and it hasn't, you know, there's not really many Nintendo things around it in the sort of late November window. You're probably looking at Hyrule Warriors, which I think is mid-November. So I think all the cards are lining up for Metroid Prime 4 to be a success. And the one benefit as well that you have to point out with this game is that it's not a Switch 2 exclusive. So we're not talking about something that can only tap into the few million Switch 2 units that are out around the world. It has the 150 million Switch consoles that it can tap into. Now, if 10% of those Switch consoles or those Switch owners snag a copy of Metroid Prime 4 or beyond, you're looking at 15 million units sold. So I really don't think you should be too worried about Metroid Prime 4, even if the budget for this game was, you know, 1.5 times as much as this guy is estimating."
"I think that, you know, Nintendo are fairly confident about this game, fairly comfortable about this game. And I think it'd have to be a surprise, especially considering the heritage that's involved with Metroid and with it being a Nintendo franchise, I think it's going to succeed. Unless it's just like a complete and utter failure of a game, which Nintendo games aren't traditionally like that. But anyway, that's all the time that I have on this episode of GRTV News, but I'll be back now tomorrow for the next one of the week. So thank you for joining me and I'll see you all on the next one."