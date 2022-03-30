Taking gaming seriously - Mecharite interview at IFA 2025

We caught up with CEO Ronnie Olesen to learn more about how Mecharite is looking to enhance your gaming experience.
"Hi, and welcome back to our coverage here at IFA.We have seen a lot of advanced tech today, like robots that can climb and even a vacuuming sort of robot that can dive into a pool and clean the pool.But of course, technology doesn't necessarily have to be advanced."
"Sometimes it's cool if it's just flashy and looks very nice.And this place really caught my eye.And so, yeah, Ronnie, can you maybe explain what is this business you have going here?Yeah, we have another business where we're selling a gaming product."
"And we see no one selling a lot of LED products and gaming equipment where you can have different things on your walls, on your table.So just like RGB light to the gaming industry.So that's why we started Mecharite to build different LED products and lightning products to the gamers.Yeah, and can you tell us a bit about the design style you're using for some of your products?I guess we can see a few of them here."
"Yeah, it's flashy.So we have a lot of different colors.We do both ways, like single colors, but we also have something where we're doing RGB IC, where you can control each individual LED.So it's more techy to do IC, but it's also not so cheap to do IC like regular RGB."
"So we're trying to do a lot of new things.This one, it's LED displays where it's just like 8-bit.So it's small LEDs to make some pictures you can have on your wall and on your desk and something.So what kind of demographics do you think your product appeals to?Because you got some of the, as you say, very retro-inspired that maybe might appeal to older, nostalgic gamers."
"But you also got these kind of more kid-friendly products.So yeah, who are you aiming at?Yeah, most it's adults, because they want to have the lightning product in the room.Everybody knows if you're a gamer, if you want to get the true present extra in FPS, then you need to have RGB."
"So only your computer, but also at your walls, it gives a lot of FPS extra.So being here at IFA in Berlin, it's a huge conference.How has it been so far and do you have time to see any of the other stands?I have maybe a half hour where I'm going around and see some other stands."
"But mostly I'll be here at the stand, because we're trying to do some new business.So I pay a lot of money to stay here.So maybe it's a good business to just stay here at the booth and cooperate and talk with some other guys.Yeah, that definitely makes sense."
"Could you maybe introduce a few of the products you have upcoming?Just talk a bit about what's in store for you.Yeah, right now we are cooperating with some different YouTubers.It's mostly from Denmark."
"So it's YouTubers that do Minecraft mostly.We have these two signs here.So it's two different signs where we have cooperated with their universe into the lightning product.Both normal lightning, but also neon signs."
"So yeah, we are trying to go into a new market where we are cooperated with bigger YouTubers product also.Yeah, because we have seen YouTubers and net personalities maybe included in games or promotion.But perhaps it's not that often that you do like a physical product based on the YouTubers or influencers.So how did you get that kind of idea?It's mostly started because we see a lot of YouTubers from America do private label brands, do private label product and sell that product to their followers."
"So it was a nice try to grab that ball and try to do it in Europe also.And yeah, final question.So obviously this is IFA 2025, but what are your hopes and ambitions for the next year?We are hoping to find a new market, some entrance to maybe go to other markets than the Nordic."
"So we are hoping to find some people that can take that part of the company and say, I will take it to France or Italy or something like that.So we are hoping to find something that can move our business to the next level.Yeah, and obviously this is a great place for finding those opportunities."
"So good luck with that and thanks for speaking with us.Thank you. Thank you very much."