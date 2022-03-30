Immersive audio experiences - OXS interview at IFA 2025

We spoke with founder Thomas Li at IFA 2025, to learn about how OXS is going about improving and evolving what we know and expect from audio in the home.
"Hi and welcome back to our coverage of this year's IFA. We have seen a lot of interesting tech and especially for the tech that is aimed at like gaming and movies is always something that we're very interested in. And I'm right here now with Thomas Li, who is the CEO of this very interesting brand."
"What is your company? Our company is named OXS. OXS means Omni X Base.It means the sound is for special, for this immersive audio experience. X, you can see the X here, means sound is coming from every direction to make you in the middle of a soundscape, to give you the best gaming audio immersive experience ever. Yeah and earlier you told me that even though your products are very aimed at gaming, people often use them for other things as well. Yes, during a survey of around several hundreds of people, we found that people buy our product. The cut-in purpose is that they want to play games using this kind of special audio system, while actually they spend almost two-thirds of their time watching movies."
"So movie is also a very important use case for them. Yeah, and can you tell us a bit about some of the products you are showing here at IFA and some of the products you have coming up? Sure, we have launched a product last year named Sounder Pro Plus, which includes a bar and a pillow speaker for a rare channel and also a subwoofer. This just works as a 7.1.2 Dolby Atmos system on desktop. We are the first one in the world who bring Dolby Atmos home cinema system onto a desktop for the gaming lovers. So this year we are having a new generation of studio type of Atmos system. For example, we have a bookshelf left and right, but this bookshelf is a little bit different with others is that it got the top firing channels. That means you can hear the sound from here directly go to the ceiling and reflect. Then you have a simulated sound image from the ceiling that you can get the sound upside down. And also it can also goes together with the rear pillow speaker that you sit in the chair. There is also left rear and the right rear sound coming from the pillow together with the subwoofer. So that means it is also a 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos system in stereo type. So this is not only good for the gamers, but also good for the movie lovers. At the meantime, some creators who are producing contents with the spatial audio technology, you can also use that as your monitor because other monitors cannot give you this spatial audio experience for recording. It's very immersive. Yeah, one of the things you also talked about is that your company has a Danish connection, so to speak. Can you elaborate a bit on that? Yeah, sure."
"Our company is named the Relay Lamps, which is a group located in China, Shenzhen, which is a very innovative city. Our group owns two brands. One is a Danish brand named YAMO. YAMO was established in the year 1968. It has been making a home audio system for millions of people, almost 60 years of history and reputation. We also derived this new brand OXS from YAMO because from our perspective, we already get into a new age named the spatial audio age. It's already different with the previous stereo audio age now. So we established a new brand named OXS as a little brother of YAMO. That means we have YAMO focusing on home audio and a musical system, and also we have OXS focusing on gaming systems. Yeah, and you mentioned this about the audio being spatial. You're really getting the sense of sound in a 3D space, in a room. Does the developer of video games or the producers of movies, do they need to adapt their sound to this kind of spatial audio for it really to shine, or can it take all kind of soundscapes and make them spatial? Yeah, that's a very good question. I'll give you the answer in several categories. First is for the movie industry, because from the year 2016, Dolby Atmos already has this encoding and decoding technology into the studios. So the movie makers, for example, the Universal Studios or MGM, these studios, they already use Dolby Atmos system to record their movie, especially the Hollywood movies with a lot of sense of action. They have Dolby Atmos supported. And also for the gaming, currently the console games, what is in the PS or Xbox, and also the new 3A games, which are really high-quality 3A games, they all support Dolby Atmos encoding and decoding. So I think this is already the time that spatial audio system goes to the real life of people's everyday experience. Also in music side, Apple Music is also providing a lot of spatial audio contents year by year. That's also going together with Dolby. So that means, I think at least for movie, for gaming, and also for music spatial, the experience would be improved a lot for the end-user. Of course, you've got a lot of different products in different price categories, but what are some of them, what is the entry-level price if you want some of your products? Our headphones are coming from 99 and even some from 69 euro. And also this whole set of Dolby Atmos system on desktop will cost from 499 to 799, just in case which subwoofer or the pillow speaker included or not. And yeah, final question. You've seen some of the products here, very innovative in how they use sounds in a way that perhaps you haven't seen before, like the pillow speaker and stuff like that."
"Where do you see the next frontier of audio? Are there any trends and things you'd like to explore in creating even more immersive audio? Yeah, that's a very good question, because I think first the trend of spatial audio is there.There's no doubt about that. And also we are making a lot of innovation on the sound reproducing, including the feedback and also including the microphone. For example, even people are in games and have a team fighting, that the team's communication with each other, they also need a very immersive experience. Not only they need a spatial audio playback, but they also need a quite good sound quality for the team communication. And also I think in the future we will have more and more smarter ideas to have this physical orientation for front and back and the sitting channels. I think that would be something we are seeking in the future. We will improve our technology, improve our algorithm to adapt to that. Yeah, and then I just thought of one more question. A lot of the different producers here at IFA are talking about how they're using AI to enhance the audio and enhance their products. Are you also using AI solutions in your products? Yeah, of course. We already integrated some level of AI inside. For example, not only spatial audio system, but our system also provides some like extension or emphasize on some level of specific signals. For example, when you are playing an FPS game, you may pay more attention to the footsteps and also the gun sound. Also some very details, even the breath from an enemy or the sound from the enemy. That means it can definitely help you to judge what's your next action, right? So in this, AI will help you to do some judgment and adjustment."
"For example, it can just have clearer footsteps or clearer direction of where the gun sound is coming from. So this will definitely help the user to win a victory more fluently and more easily. Well, thanks a lot for explaining about your products and your company and enjoy the rest of the IFA. Yeah, I think IFA would be a quite a good stage that we show ourselves to the world and also we not only attend IFA, we also go to the Gamescom in Cologne just to get directly communication with the user and with the game lover. I think this will be an essential way that our brand comes into the game lovers. We are for the gaming lover and we are into the gaming lover."