Inspired outdoor storytelling - HOVERAir interview at IFA 2025

We spoke with CMO Ken Huang at IFA 2025, to learn more about the new self-flying camera that is looking to offer hands-free innovative filming technology.
"Hi and welcome back to IFA.Right now I'm feeling very lucky because I'm getting to sit down.It's been a long day, but there's like interesting products all over the place."
"And this product really caught my eyes because it's a self-flying camera.And so I came from HOVERAir. Can you explain what kind of product you have here?Yeah, so this is a self-flying camera.A lot of people mistaken it as a drone, but it's completely different."
"It can fly, it can capture image, but more importantly, it flies by itself.That means you don't need a remote control.Just click one button, it takes off from your palm and follows you automatically.And then lands back to your palm."
"And this one does not require a remote, and it's fully protected.That means it's very intimate, and it's also foldable.So very portable, you can put it in your pocket.So it changes the traditional experience of a drone where you feel like it's complicated, and it's heavy to carry, and it's dangerous to fly around, and you need someone else to operate for you."
"And all of these are changed.That's why we call it a self-flying camera in a new category.So how does the camera know where it's supposed to fly when it's filming?So the camera actually, there are different modes."
"In the self-flying mode, when it takes off, it recognizes your face and follows you automatically.So it has the facial recognition ability.But in other modes, there are pre-defined routes that it flies.For example, zoom out, it flies out, come back."
"Bird eye goes up, come down, orbits, fly around you.So these are pre-programmed into the modes, but also you can set it up at your personalized or customized modes parameters in your app.So once you set it up, it then can fly in its preset route."
"So what kind of customers are you aiming for with this?Is this mostly for people doing film production, content creation, or is it also just for people who want to take some unique pictures from their holiday or something like that?Yeah, so we have three different products."
"The first product, this is X1, which is a little bit entrance level.It is for everyday, everyone usage. It takes 2.7K.This one is particularly loved by the families, where they can play with their kids, go into the gardens, campings, runnings, relatively recreational, lower speed."
"That's why it's really welcomed by the family and travelers.Then the second one, which is Pro Max, one is for 4K, the other for 8K.They fly much faster, 25 kilometers per hour, and also it takes 4K and 8K video.So it's mostly for the action sports lovers."
"For example, bikers, cyclists, skiers, snowboarders.Those are action sports usage.The last one is for professional filmmakers, directors, documentary directors.So those content creators use them for creating their own videos and photos, especially if they're alone, especially if they don't have a huge filming crew with them."
"It would be beneficial for them to capture themselves from different angles that they would not be able to capture otherwise.In developing this product, what has been some of the main challenges from a design perspective?One of the biggest challenges is obviously balancing out the weight and also keeping the fast track of the person."
"One of the main usage is that it will follow people in their movement path.But if you're moving in high speed and in very narrow settings, such as a dense forest, it's inevitable that you might crash into anything.So what we're doing here is we optimize our algorithm to make sure that it will follow in the exact path as your movement as accurately as possible."
"But obviously that takes up a lot of the computing power.So we are trying to balance out this accuracy versus our flight length.The more power you consume, the less it can fly.So you are constantly balancing these two."
"But also, for example, the flight time versus the weight.We are keeping all of the cameras as light as possible and also under 250 grams so that you don't need a license.But people always want longer flight time."
"But you also need it to be light.So we are balancing these two to make sure that we find the sweet spot.All of these things are very dedicated engineering work to make sure that we get that things right for a user to enjoy the best experience possible."
"Speaking of difficult engineering, you also got another product that doesn't fly but goes underwater. What kind of product is that?This is the product that we have developed and just announced on Indiegogo about two weeks ago.This is called Hover Air Aqua."
"This is the world's first 100% waterproof self-flying camera.It takes off from the water and lands on the water in one click.It follows you automatically while you are surfing or kayaking, canoeing.It's naturally buoyant on the water. It floats on the water."
"Even if you are distant from this camera, it can fly up and come back to you and land next to you.So it's actually really beneficial for those who love to do the water sports.It's really the world's first groundbreaking innovation that can serve for that purpose.So it's aimed at sailors, surfers and all those enjoying time on the water."
"Anything you name it.This is obviously a very innovative product.Do you have any other ideas for stuff these cameras can do?Yeah, obviously the whole cameras, our brand's innovation comes from a very simple question."
"What if a camera becomes a cameraman?So the dilemma or ironic thing about camera is that it's invented to capture the moment.But the moment you take out the camera, you are out of the moment.Because you are no longer being able to enjoy biking or skiing or doing whatever you want to do if you take out the camera."
"And even in the action camera industry where you put it on a helmet, on a chest, you're not in the camera.So what we design is to help you live in the moment and capture that moment hands-free.So it's about you in the camera freely.So you're able to do whatever you like to do and then give this camera thing to a cameraman."
"That's the philosophy and the mission of the brand of empowering people to capture the greatest moment in their life hands-free.So all of our innovations are in that line and just to keep pushing our boundaries to that.We are incubating some even more exciting innovations in the line and hopefully we can reveal that soon.So you said this was gonna have some funding coming up, but are these already on the market?They're already in the market. They're available in Amazon, in Helvair.com."
"And we've just designed a distributor where they will go into all of these major retailers across Europe.It's also available in US, Canada.So yeah, we're quickly expanding globally and hopefully people can buy it more easily around the world.Well, thanks for explaining about the product and enjoy the rest of your time here at EVE."
"Thank you. Thank you for coming."