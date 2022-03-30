GRTV News - Possible plot and new characters to appear in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie leaked

Bowser Jr. confirmed?!
"Hi there and welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole."
"So if you like what you're seeing and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from.For more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more, without further ado today we're talking about the Super Mario Galaxy movie and some possible plot leaks from it."
"Now it's worth noting that one, there could be spoilers here and two, I'm already telling you to take this with a grain of salt as usually these things happen a lot, but we do have a fairly close release date which means that probably a plot synopsis or the plot itself has already been solidified as is the case with animation as it does take often years for it to be fully completed, but the plot synopsis that Alberto has found online here and has reported from this sort of found plot synopsis online, it is as follows."
"After receiving the key to the city for saving their Brooklyn home, Mario and Luigi enjoy a life as heroes for the first time, but the celebration soon attracts an old acquaintance.Wario, a former co-worker who's blinded by greed, is willing to do anything to steal their glory."
"What begins as a feud on Earth soon connects to a greater danger.Bowser Jr.Bowser's son has secretly emerged and taken control of the mysterious center of the universe with a plan that threatens to extend the Koopa Empire far beyond the Mushroom Kingdom."
"To stop him, the brothers embark on a journey through unlikely worlds alongside Peach, Yoshi and Princess Rosalina, who must protect their Loomers before they are consumed by darkness.Each step reveals more dangerous trials and a black market of forbidden stars will bring them face to face with truths they never imagined."
"But it's not all in their hands, seven elite Koopa Hunters have been released, one for every corner of the galaxy, and their mission is simple, make sure no one can challenge the new order that Bowser Jr. intends to erect.So that is a lot for a movie that is going to be quite short in length."
"The original Mario movie I believe is around 90 minutes or so in length, not too much longer than that.And it also packs in a lot to be fair with this sort of Mario and Luigi being real life plumbers that move to a Mushroom Kingdom or find Mushroom Kingdom through a weird pipe, at which point they have to defend it from Bowser."
"What's interesting to note here, and what a lot of people have noted in terms of maybe proving this isn't quite 100% real, is that there's no mention of Bowser himself here, which would be interesting considering in the Nintendo Direct we got a couple of weeks ago to celebrate Mario's 40th anniversary, Bowser was reintroduced with being voiced by Jack Black."
"Now he could have a smaller role in this film, but it would be weird to not have him around as he was basically one of the main drawing points for people in the original Super Mario Bros movie.But yeah, apart from that it probably would make sense to introduce a character like Bowser Jr as a new threat."
"Wario is something that as well people want to see a lot, and while it might be too much you might think for a film to juggle, something like a Wario introduction, we did have Donkey Kong and we did have a lot of other characters, including Peach, including Toad, including Bowser, including Kamek, including a lot of other Koopas around in the second or in the first film as well."
"So it's likely that we could see a lot of this as well, including Rosalina, including Yoshi, including the other Koopa kids.Well we'll have to see how that goes, but in any case it does seem like what you'd expect maybe for the film."
"It seems like some fan might have written this, but it also could be an official from a studio because we know that the Super Mario Bros movie did want to include a lot of stuff originally and so you'd imagine that the sequel would do that as well.We'll have to see how much of that ends up in the actual film though when it releases in April next year."
"Do you want this to be the plot of the Super Mario Galaxy movie?Do you want something else to take place?Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more JRPG news.Goodbye."