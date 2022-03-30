Revolutionary style and sound - Canvas HiFi interview at IFA 2025

We spoke with CSO Yannick Tronsen to learn more about the technology company's upcoming line of products, including the stunning HiFi Frame.
"Hi and welcome back to our coverage of this year's IFA in Berlin.We are looking at a lot of interesting tech.And the thing we are going to look at now, or rather hear about is, I will say, it looks very stylish, but when you turn up the volume, it's very, very intense."
"So, yeah, I'm here with Yannick Tronsen from Canvas Hi-Fi.And, yeah, can you introduce what kind of product you are showing here?Yes, so we are showing a product, it's a soundbar, but it's actually so much more than a soundbar.It's a very strong soundbar that is made from the philosophy that you can build it together with the TV."
"So it's one unit.It's very powerful as it has its own built-in class D amplifier, 250 watts.It has SB acoustic drivers from Denmark, so it's connected and it's built as a complete unit in a closed cabinet.So it's very strong."
"Yeah, and one of the things that I tried it out a couple of minutes ago, one of the things I found very impressive was, despite it's like installed beneath your TV, but the sound really comes out like if you have two speakers in different corners of the room.So can you tell us a bit about how that solution works?Yes, so the whole idea behind Canvas, when we started building it, was that we would like to make a soundbar that was not only good for TV and news and movies, but actually also for real music in a real quality, high level as it's played in the studios."
"As you are talking about, normally when you play audio and you have really good audio speakers, you need to have two meters between the speakers.So you make sure that you cancel the crosstalks.As our speaker is not two meters wide from each other, we have an issue with that."
"But we have solved it because we built in a really great technology called Back 3D.It's a crosstalk cancellation technology.What it does is actually build a kind of wall in the middle, so if you are right in front of the speaker, you have a kind of wall, which makes sure that the sound from the left speakers is coming to your left ear and from the right to your right ear."
"And that makes sure that when you hear real music and movies, you actually also get the experience as it's supposed to come out and made to you.It's an amazing technology.It's connected together with room correction that's built into the product."
"So when you get your canvas home and you set it up in your living room, you can adapt the room correction and adapt it fully to your room.Even if you have a big living room or a small living room, you are able to get the best out of it in your area."
"So it works together and that makes an amazing experience.And that makes what you just heard that the sound is really fully as it actually is played in the studio from the artist, musician or movie.Yeah, and can you tell us a bit more about your design philosophy in terms of making a stylish speaker that fits with your TV and the living room?Yes, that's one of the big points with canvases, that the idea was to make it really beautiful and simple, so you don't have a lot of wires running around, extra subwoofers and cables on the floor and everything."
"We wanted everything to be built together with the TV in one seamless beautiful look.So what we have done is we have made the speaker so it fits with all kinds of TVs from 55 inch all the way up to 85 as a standard.We can even customize bigger sizes also, so that's also a possibility."
"The TV is sitting together with the speaker on a universal TV bracket, which has all the universal VESA fittings.So you can use Samsung TVs, you can use TCL, LG, whatever TV you have you can fit to the speaker so you adapt it together."
"It's capable of mounting it on the wall, it's capable of mounting it on the floor also, so you can do both.The bracket that's following it is a universal floor and wall bracket, so you are fully capable of doing both."
"The TV is connected to the speaker through an HDMI cable through the e-arc, so that's the only thing you need to put together and then a power plug for the speaker.Then it works the way that the TV is taking over and owning the speaker, so you only need one remote and that's the remote for your TV, and then you control everything."
"You are also capable of turning off the TV and still using the speaker as an airplay speaker, where you can airplay music from Tidal and all the well-known brands you can use there.So it works that way also.And when you build it together you have different kinds of fronts."
"What we are looking at here is our new corporation together with Carsten Beck from Denmark, a very well-known artist who has made some beautiful artists for our grills.But our grills come in 13 different looks.We have 10 fabrics colors, different fabrics, and we have 3 wood colors, light oak, mahogany and walnut."
"So you have a big possibility of customizing the setup to your own living room and your look you have there and the colors on the wall.Yeah, and you mentioned Samsung earlier, and one of the products you are presenting here at IFA is a collaboration with Samsung."
"Can you tell us a bit about that product?Exactly. So you actually can see it on the TV here.It's our new Hi-Fi Frame, and it's fully corrected.We have made it together with Samsung, who is the biggest TV company in the world."
"They've been for 19 years straight.The Hi-Fi Frame is made for Samsung's Frame model and Frame Pro model.It has some flexibility, so it also works with some of their other top models.It comes in black, as you see it here."
"It comes in pure aluminum also, and it comes in wood also.So we have 3 different designs, and it's fully capable of building the whole unit together.So you even connect the TV and the speaker in a full setup now.It works on the wall as it hangs here, and it works on the floor also."
"So that's a really nice cooperation we have done with them now.It's brand new, and it's worldwide, and it's amazing to work with Samsung also.Yeah. Well, thanks a lot for explaining about your products, and enjoy the rest of the event.Thank you, and thank you for coming by."