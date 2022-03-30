GRTV News - Voice actor suggests Mafia: The Old Country is getting a sequel

The woman who brought Isabella Torrisi to life claims a sequel has been greenlit.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News.Today we're going to be talking about something that is actually a little bit surprising.It's relating to Mafia as a series, particularly Mafia The Old Country, because while there's no information that's come out officially from 2K or Hangar 13, one of the voice actors involved with Mafia The Old Country, one of the key voice actors at that, has recently come out and said that basically a new project has been greenlit."
"Now the reason why this is interesting is because if this voice actor has the insight which they claim to have, then it probably relates to the character that they voice, which would make it a sequel to Mafia The Old Country.So anyway, let's dive on in.So yeah, is Mafia The Old Country already getting a sequel?Voice actor Karina Conti recently revealed during a livestream that a new Mafia game has been greenlit, though details remain scarce."
"Now The Old Country is not even two months old, but that doesn't seem to stop Hangar 13 from already working full throttle on its sequel, if the latest buzz is to be believed.During a livestream, Karina Conti, the voice actress behind Isabella Teresi in The Old Country, revealed that a new Mafia title has already been given the green light."
"No further details were shared, leaving the big question whether it will be a direct continuation or if the next Mafia will dive into a completely different time period.The Old Country, as many know now, became one of August's most profitable releases, a much needed success for the developers."
"That achievement no doubt played a role in the decision making behind the franchise's continuation, so regardless of which direction Hangar 13 chooses for the next Mafia, it's certainly good news for fans.Which era are you hoping the next Mafia will explore?And again, I'm not going to play it here, but if you do want to check out the video where she mentions it, it's in here."
"So yes, I won't spoil it if you haven't played Mafia The Old Country, but let's just say that the character of Isabella Teresi becomes almost the main character by the end of the story.And again, if Karina is involved in this upcoming project, which again, we haven't had any official information from Hangar 13 or 2K, but it is officially in the works, then you would assume that Isabella's going to be involved once more, and it probably won't be set in the Old Country because of that."
"But yeah, it'd be interesting to see whether this is the case.I thought that Mafia The Old Country was a fun game.I thought it was quite reminiscent of video games from almost a decade ago, maybe longer.It felt quite like a 2010 game really, like a late Xbox 360, early Xbox One era of a video game."
"It kind of feels a bit out of place in a way, but it was fun.I enjoyed it all the same.As for the sales information, I don't think they've ever really shared much about it, but it doesn't strike me as a game that would have cost a great deal of money to make."
"It's quite a focused project.It's one that doesn't really take up much of your time, so I can't imagine it was a hugely expensive game to make.I mean, if it's sold a few million copies since launch, it's probably somewhat profitable already."
"But again, we're waiting for official news and information from 2K and Hangar 13 about whether this is actually going ahead, whether there is a sequel for Mafia The Old Country in development, but Karina Conte definitely seems to believe that one is, and if that is the case, then expect Isabella Teresi to be involved somehow in some way."
"But yeah, that's all the time that we have.I'll be back for the next GRT News tomorrow.So thank you for watching today, and I'll see you all on the next one.Bye."