Putting Survival Back in Survival Horror - Crisol: Theater of Idols Gamescom 25 Interview

We caught up with David Carrasco, CEO at Vermila Studios, at Gamescom to chat again about Crisol: Theater of Idols.
"Hello everyone, I'm Alex here with Gamereactor.At Gamescom, I'm here with David.We've been talking about Crissoul Theatre of Idols."
"Is it Crissoul or Crysoul?Crissoul.Crissoul, I got it right the first time, you wouldn't believe it.It's a very interesting looking survival horror that's bringing the survival back into survival horror."
"Could you talk a bit more about that approach to gameplay, how it's going to be a lot more about you actually trying to be strategical in your survival attempts rather than just grabbing all the bullets off a shelf and getting ready to go?Absolutely, so in Crissoul Theatre of Idols, you have to use your blood as ammunition."
"So that puts you in the position of deciding if you want to face an enemy, if you want to look for shelter and maybe recover some of that blood.If you may need to use a different weapon for certain enemies that will make it a little more worthwhile."
"So that makes you a little more strategic rather than receiving a hectone of bullets.In the end, survival horror becomes just an action horror if you have thousands of bullets to face your enemies."
"Talk to me as well a bit about the look of this game.It's rich in Spanish folklore and you've taken it from all eras, I believe, as well, as many as you can.Tell me about what people might find in this game."
"Well, we try to be very holistic when approaching the creation of Crissoul.So we took different eras, different territories of Spain and we combined them in a way that felt unique but also familiar."
"So when you are there, if you've visited Spain or you've seen any Spanish art at all that could have religion undertones or not, you will have that familiarity."
"But in the end, you are not feeling that you are in Spain.It feels a little dreamlike, a little eerie, but it's still in your brain, but it's not there.So I also noticed there's a lot of clockwork enemies in this game."
"Do they take inspiration from anything?With the blood dripping down from the eyes, it's a great visual.What's the inspiration for that?Oh, my God."
"Well, the enemies have a lot of inspiration from art and more specifically, in some cases, from Catholic art, like polychromatic statues, glass, like vidriera, glass art, where when you go into a cathedral or a church, you see those images and sometimes they are both magnificent and a little bit creepy at the same time."
"So we tried to capture that and mix it with older art that may feel a little bit like aged and decrepit and made our own and created quite a sort of enemies, like an assortment."
"And we think it will be both surprising and a little bit scary.So talking about the enemies and specifically ways to deal with them, you said before about turning your blood into bullets, but how else can you combat these enemies or should you just be running as far as you can?Oh, so you always will have to use your blood."
"So if you are out of blood, you will have to use your knife, which is in the end a knife, and sometimes the enemies are quite challenging.So maybe you become very good at parrying or using your knife skills, but in many cases, you will try to look for some blood syringes or a blood fountain, a corpse, somewhere where you can obtain a little more blood and then go face those enemies again."
"And maybe you found one room that looked interesting and had a couple enemies, and maybe you think, hey, maybe I can face those enemies and there will be some reward there and then I can face the enemies later."
"And there will be some progression and some things that you can do to upgrade your character and your fighting abilities.Talk to me a little bit about that character, because that's something we've not yet discussed, is the central narrative and who you'll be in this game."
"So this is a very narrative-driven game, so we tried to create an interesting script that will take the player throughout many emotions and you have them connect with that main character."
"In this case, he's Gabriel.He's a soldier, a captain of the Order of the Sun.They follow the religion of the sun.And he receives the divine mission to go into Tormentosa, which is a place where the religion of the sea is kind of ruling."
"So there's quite a bit of turmoil there and he will need to find the solution to the mystery that's going on there.This is made in partnership with Bonehouse Games.Can you talk to me a little bit about how it is working with them?Maybe just how it's been working with Blumhouse in general on producing this thing?Was there ever any temptation with the project with Blumhouse to maybe incorporate in any of those iconic horror franchises that the studio is so well-known with?For us, it's been just like a dream made true."
"I always say a dream made in hell, where we got to partner up with masters of horror.And they never pushed us to make anything they wanted.They always gave us the chance to make anything we wanted."
"We have in mind what we wanted for our game.And if there's any partnering up opportunities with the right piece, that could be something maybe for the future, who knows.But it's not something that we've looked for or they wanted to do."
"So they really wanted to foster and shelter something that was unique and interesting and different for them.Not to push the boat out, but a Crystal movie, would you think?Who knows?Cross your fingers, but this is way too early."
"It's not even released as a game, so I can't say anything.But who knows?Tell me, when can people see more of this game and what will they be able to play on when it does come out?So the game will be coming out in this year, in 2025."
"So being right now, end of August, I think we will be seeing a lot more of Crystal in the following months.And very, very soon people will be able to play it at home.Brilliant. David, thank you so much for your time."
"Thank you so very much.Thank you."