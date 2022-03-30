The court battle continues as Tencent refuses to back down on Light of Motiram.
"So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from.For more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more, without further ado though today we're talking the Horizon clone, Light of Motiram I believe the name is, it's a ten cent game that basically if you look at it, if you google it, if you watch the gameplay trailer here that we've got, you'll see that it takes heavy inspiration it seems from Sony's Horizon franchise with sort of a future where humanity has gone back to a tribal sort of state or a, I guess you could say a pre-history sort of state and there are robotic animals that threaten their lives but also exist alongside them."
"In any case, as per the game post and as Ben's written here, it's reported that Tencent, which has been taken to court by Sony for sort of copyright infringement and for copying their idea, that Tencent isn't going to take this court case lying down, they're going to be clapping back on Sony's lawsuit under the grounds that basically, and I quote, it's not aimed at fighting off piracy, plagiarism or any genuine threat to intellectual property, it is an improper attempt to fence off a well trodden corner of popular culture and declare it Sony's exclusive domain. Tencent also claims, like no fictional world created before or since, and is in fact flatly contradicted by Sony's own developers, not to mention the long history of video games featuring the same elements that Sony seeks to monopolise through this lawsuit. So basically Tencent is saying that, yeah, we may be copying Sony but it's not like Sony's not copied anyone beforehand, it's not like Horizon is an entirely new IP or an entirely original idea, I mean it is a new IP from Sony when they first created it and you could say the idea is however original but you weren't considering it subjective on that mark, but Tencent is basically arguing that, you know, post-apocalyptic has been done before, dinosaurs as, sorry not dinosaurs, robots as animals has been done before, this, that and the other. The response also explains, Sony's complaint tellingly ignores these facts, instead it tries to transform ubiquitous genre ingredients into proprietary assets by suing over an unreleased project that merely employs the same time-honoured tropes embraced by a splurge of other games released both before and after Horizon like Enslaved, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Far Cry Primal, Far Cry New Dawn, Outer Wilds, Biomutant and many more, Sony seeks an impermissible monopoly on genre prevention. Now, on the one hand I can certainly agree, if we go completely subjective on this point, on the one hand I can definitely agree with Tencent's sort of counter-argument here is that, you know, it is essentially just an idea for a game and at what point do we start saying that ideas are considered copying, the game's not even out yet, it's not like it's clearly been claimed, we don't know the story and things like that, right? However, looking at the game, looking at this cover art, it's very, very clear that there are direct similarities between Sony's Horizon IP and Light of Matoran. It's not like, for example, with Breath of the Wild as an example, or even like Biomutant, Far Cry Primal, Far Cry New Dawn, any of these examples, a lot of them have very, very distinct differences between Horizon and, say, Far Cry Primal. Far Cry Primal takes place in actual prehistory, for example, the animals are real, the weapons you use are not sort of like futuristic, like the futuristic bows and things like that, they are primitive weapons and spears and things like that. Zelda Breath of the Wild takes place in a fantasy world and, again, has very different gameplay styles."
"Light of Matoran looks like a survival game, first and foremost, but it definitely looks like it has heavily inspired world aspects. We'll have to see how this develops, though.Which side do you fall on? Do you fall on Tencent's side? Do you fall on Sony's side?Do you not care? Let me know all that and more, and I'll see you next week for some more GRTV news."